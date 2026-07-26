'You can tell he’s not really been with women' — Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito sparks reactions after Paris couple sighting
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé and Spanish actress Ester Expósito were spotted looking every bit the loved-up pair during a luxury shopping trip in Paris on Friday, 24 July, sending social media into overdrive.
The couple, who have been carefully navigating their romance for months, were photographed strolling hand-in-hand through the city’s exclusive 8th arrondissement.
This past week, they were seen visiting high-end stores including Jacquemus, Dior and the jewellery house Messika, where they were even joined by Mbappé’s mother, Fayza Lamari.
The outing marked one of their most public appearances yet since rumours of their relationship first surfaced earlier this year.
Internet reacts to Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito's couple sighting
However, while many fans celebrated the couple’s stylish outing, the blunt observation about Mbappé’s apparent inexperience with women dominated many of the replies.
One viral reaction to the photos cut through the usual admiration.
“Ça se voit il a pas eu bcp de meuf” translated from French by Grok meaning “You can tell he hasn’t had many girlfriends” — wrote one user alongside the images, sparking a wave of similar comments questioning Mbappe’s body language and ease around his glamorous companion.
Ça se voit il a pas eu bcp de meuf. https://t.co/HOoMI0cifg— NED FLANDER$ 🇦🇸 (@KrisKrbs) July 25, 2026
Supporters of the 2026 World Cup Golden boot winner hit back, choosing instead to cheer for the new couple.
See reactions on X below.
im gagging sorry they look so good https://t.co/UdZxEkXVbA— ✮ (@whateverdatmean) July 25, 2026
they're both so hot https://t.co/zDCpjIUWC0— nicole (@Blaueschmiede) July 25, 2026
it’s giving pr. not for him but for her https://t.co/WyrrDneuIN— Ama (@amackieee) July 25, 2026
he’s so hot but she mogs him so lethally he almost looks ugly😭 https://t.co/YoU7UikHL5— 😶🌫️ (@bagguetta) July 25, 2026
From discreet dates to open affection
Mbappé, 27, and Expósito, 26, first sparked speculation in March when the Elite star was reportedly spotted on a Paris date night with the French superstar.
Photos showed the pair kissing and cosying up to each other while in the city.
Exposito was later spotted in a VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu watching the Real Madrid forward.
Low-key dinners, a bowling date in Paris and romantic getaways to Ibiza and Sardinia followed, though both remained tight-lipped.
After France’s fourth-place finish at the 2026 World Cup, the pair appeared far more relaxed.
They were photographed hand-in-hand entering Miami’s LIV Nightclub and later sharing affectionate moments on a yacht while watching the final.
Mbappé even briefly posted (then deleted) a picture of Expósito wearing his France shirt following the World Cup bronze final against England.
Their latest Paris appearance suggests the days of trying to stay under the radar may finally be over.