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'You can tell he’s not really been with women' — Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito sparks reactions after Paris couple sighting

Social media users have reacted to recent photos of football's new power couple amid the summer break.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé and Spanish actress Ester Expósito were spotted looking every bit the loved-up pair during a luxury shopping trip in Paris on Friday, 24 July, sending social media into overdrive.

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The couple, who have been carefully navigating their romance for months, were photographed strolling hand-in-hand through the city’s exclusive 8th arrondissement.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé and Spanish actress Ester Expósito spotted in Paris | X / @metgalacrave

This past week, they were seen visiting high-end stores including Jacquemus, Dior and the jewellery house Messika, where they were even joined by Mbappé’s mother, Fayza Lamari.

The outing marked one of their most public appearances yet since rumours of their relationship first surfaced earlier this year.

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Internet reacts to Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito's couple sighting

However, while many fans celebrated the couple’s stylish outing, the blunt observation about Mbappé’s apparent inexperience with women dominated many of the replies.

France superstar Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Ester Expósito

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One viral reaction to the photos cut through the usual admiration.

“Ça se voit il a pas eu bcp de meuf” translated from French by Grok meaning “You can tell he hasn’t had many girlfriends” — wrote one user alongside the images, sparking a wave of similar comments questioning Mbappe’s body language and ease around his glamorous companion.

Ça se voit il a pas eu bcp de meuf. https://t.co/HOoMI0cifg — NED FLANDER$ 🇦🇸 (@KrisKrbs) July 25, 2026

Supporters of the 2026 World Cup Golden boot winner hit back, choosing instead to cheer for the new couple.

See reactions on X below.

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im gagging sorry they look so good https://t.co/UdZxEkXVbA — ✮ (@whateverdatmean) July 25, 2026

it’s giving pr. not for him but for her https://t.co/WyrrDneuIN — Ama (@amackieee) July 25, 2026

he’s so hot but she mogs him so lethally he almost looks ugly😭 https://t.co/YoU7UikHL5 — 😶‍🌫️ (@bagguetta) July 25, 2026

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From discreet dates to open affection

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito appeared to kiss in new photos published by Hola magazine | Europa Press

Mbappé, 27, and Expósito, 26, first sparked speculation in March when the Elite star was reportedly spotted on a Paris date night with the French superstar.

Photos showed the pair kissing and cosying up to each other while in the city.

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Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito were spotted kissing in Bonnie nightclub in Paris |Credit: Aqababe

Exposito was later spotted in a VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu watching the Real Madrid forward.

Ester Expósito was at the Santiago Bernabéu during the Madrid Derby in the 2025/26 season| Gtres

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was spotted with his girlfriend Ester Expósito in Cagliari | Credit: L’Union Sarda

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Mbappe and Ester Exposito on vacation in Italy | Credit: X

After France’s fourth-place finish at the 2026 World Cup, the pair appeared far more relaxed.

Ester Expósito boasts 24.3 million followers on Instagram | IMAGO

France captain Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

They were photographed hand-in-hand entering Miami’s LIV Nightclub and later sharing affectionate moments on a yacht while watching the final.

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Photos of Ester Exposito during the France vs England World Cup match went viral on social media | Credit: X/@theMadridZone

Mbappé even briefly posted (then deleted) a picture of Expósito wearing his France shirt following the World Cup bronze final against England.

Mbappe's deleted post of Ester Exposito | Credit: Instagram