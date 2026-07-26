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‘I'm not part of it’ - Newcastle manager admits uncertainty over Guimaraes' future

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:07 - 26 July 2026
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Newcastle manager admits uncertainty over Guimaraes' future
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has acknowledged he cannot guarantee Bruno Guimaraes will remain at the club, despite holding positive talks with the midfielder who is reportedly a target for Arsenal.
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Recent reports suggest the Gunners are preparing a £70 million bid for the Brazil international, a player Newcastle are determined to keep.

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Guimaraes is currently on holiday after Brazil's World Cup campaign ended in the last-16 against Norway. 

He is scheduled to rejoin the squad on Friday for their pre-season training camp in Spain in preparation for the new season.

Howe on Guimaraes’ future

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When asked about the future of his captain Guimaraes, he responded by saying he was not sure if he would be at Newcastle next season. 

"I've had some really good conversations with him before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup," Howe stated. "What we speak about has to remain private, but he's just a great player, a great person."

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe (Credit: Imago)
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe (Credit: Imago)

Howe distanced himself from the transfer speculation, adding, "I don't know what's going to happen with Bruno's future. That's for other people to speculate about. They are conversations that I'm not part of."

While parallels have been drawn to Alexander Isak's departure to Liverpool last summer, Howe insisted there was no indication Guimaraes would not return for training. 

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"You've got to look at it in its own right," he said. "Bruno is the captain of our football club. He's been an unbelievable player and person all through the time we have worked together."

The manager reiterated the club's desire to retain their star player. "I speak on behalf of everyone at the football club. We absolutely love him and, of course, everyone will want him to stay."

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United || imago
Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United || imago
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Newcastle's midfield has already seen a significant change with Sandro Tonali's £100 million move to Tottenham.

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