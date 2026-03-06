A Detailed Step-by-Step Guide On How To Claim a Casino Bonus (2026)

You see big banners saying “100% Bonus” or “Free Spins,” but what do they really mean? And more importantly, how do you claim them without making mistakes while getting the best value out of them?

The number of new online casinos that have started up over the last few years is so much, one can hardly keep count anymore. And while this reflects positively on the casino industry, it has, in turn, created a lot of competition with each outfit trying to devise new strategies to attract customers while retaining old ones.

One such way is by offering bonuses. What are these bonuses, though?

This step-by-step guide breaks everything down in a simple way. By the end, you’ll know exactly what a welcome bonus is, how to claim one safely, and how to use it the smart way so you get more fun and more playtime.

If you’re new to online slots and want to know more about how to claim a casino bonus, you’ve come to the right place. But first…

🔎 What are online casino bonuses?

Online casino bonuses are essentially free money that casino platforms offer new players to entice them to their site. The aim is to get them to play their games regularly and retain them as customers.

Casino bonuses could arrive in the form of a free cash bonus, free spins to try selected online slot machines in the real money mode, or perhaps to try their table & card games or live dealer games. For example, most online casinos have a VIP loyalty rewards program, which encourages you to play their games in the real money mode.

The more you play, the more redeemable loyalty points will be credited to your account.

After claiming your initial sign-up bonus, you can generally look forward to claiming many other weekly or monthly online casino bonuses as part of one-off or ongoing promotional offers. When you have collected enough points, they can either be exchanged for various casino bonuses or cold hard cash.

You may also find that the online casino you have signed up to will drop a special casino bonus into your account on your birthday or with a special anniversary bonus each year on the day you first signed up to the casino.

The thing to remember about online casino bonuses, especially free cash bonuses, is that when you receive them, you can’t simply withdraw your free money. You would have to wager it in the casino X amount of times first (usually 25x to 50x times).

This is otherwise known as the wagering requirement, and it stops bonus misuse. If wagering requirements weren’t attached to bonuses, many players would simply withdraw the money and spend it on items or services on other websites.

Wagering requirements, which are also called turnover, rollover, or playthrough requirements, prevent this from happening.

How to claim a casino bonus: 🗂️ Types of casino bonuses

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the various kinds of bonuses you’re likely to come across and why considering their usage is beneficial:

Type of casino bonus Overview Welcome bonus A welcome bonus is exclusively designed for new players and usually comprises a combination of no deposit bonuses, deposit matches, and free spins. It serves as a warm welcome to newcomers, giving them a head start in their online casino journey. Free welcome bonus, no deposit required in Nigeria, is highly sought after. Registration bonus A registration bonus is a reward given to players upon completing the registration process at an online casino. Typically, it takes the form of free spins or a small amount of bonus funds, serving as an incentive to join the platform. Verify account bonus Some casinos provide bonuses for verifying your account by submitting necessary documentation, such as identification or proof of address. Verifying your account enhances security measures and may unlock additional benefits or promotions. Daily/weekly bonus These bonuses are offered regularly, either daily or weekly, to reward players for their loyalty and consistent gameplay. They can include various incentives like free spins, deposit matches, or cashback rewards. Cashback Cashback bonuses refund a percentage of your overall net losses during a specific period. It acts as a safety net, enabling players to recoup a portion of their losses and continue playing even when luck isn’t on their side. This is an exceptional casino bonus. Free spins Free spins, no deposit bonuses grant players a fixed number of spins on specific slot games without the need to wager their own money. They present an exciting opportunity to try out new slots and potentially win real money without any risk. Deposit match bonus A deposit match bonus involves the casino matching a certain percentage of your deposit, up to a specified amount. For instance, if a casino offers a 100% deposit match up to ₦2,000, depositing ₦1,000 will grant you an additional ₦1,000 to play with. This effectively doubles your initial bankroll and extends your gaming time. Reload bonus Similar to a deposit match bonus, a reload bonus is bestowed upon existing players when they make subsequent deposits. It incentivizes players to keep coming back to the casino by providing them with additional funds to play with. Payment method bonus Certain casinos provide bonuses for utilizing specific payment methods to deposit funds into your account. These bonuses can comprise extra funds, free spins, or other perks, encouraging players to use preferred payment options. Loyalty points Loyalty programs acknowledge and reward players for their continuous support and gameplay. Players accumulate points for each wager placed, which can then be redeemed for cash, bonuses, or other rewards, fostering a sense of appreciation and encouraging long-term engagement. Add card bonus An add card bonus rewards players for adding a valid payment method to their account, even if they don’t make an initial deposit. It’s a straightforward yet effective way for casinos to encourage players to complete their account setup and potentially make future deposits. Prize draws Prize draws offer players the opportunity to win a range of prizes, including cash, vacations, or electronic gadgets, by participating in specified games or meeting specific criteria. They inject an element of excitement and anticipation into the gaming experience. Mobile bonus Mobile bonuses are exclusive rewards for players who access the casino through their mobile devices. They may encompass special promotions, bonuses, or free spins tailored specifically for mobile users, enhancing the mobile gaming experience. No deposit bonus A no deposit bonus is essentially cost-free money or complimentary spins provided by the casino without requiring an initial deposit from the player. It allows you to explore the casino’s games without risking your own funds, making it an excellent choice for newcomers or individuals exploring a new platform. This is a prime casino bonus in Nigeria.

How to claim your first casino welcome bonus: 📋 A step-by-step guide

Claiming a welcome bonus is easier than it looks. Just follow these steps slowly and carefully.

Step 1: Choose a trusted casino

Always start with a trusted platform that clearly explains its bonuses. Reading casino blogs and guides helps a lot. Resources like Vegas X guides help learn how bonuses work and what to expect before signing up.

Look for casinos that are licensed, have clear rules, and offer customer support.

Step 2: Create your account

Once you choose a casino, click the sign-up button. You’ll need to enter basic details like your name, email address, and password. Make sure everything is correct, as this information will be used later for verification.

Some casinos will also ask you to confirm your email or phone number.

Step 3: Activate the welcome bonus

Some bonuses activate automatically. Others require you to select the bonus during registration or enter a bonus code. Always read the instructions carefully so you don’t miss out.

If you’re joining a platform with a special offer, such as a sign-up bonus, make sure the bonus is selected before moving forward.

Step 4: Make your first deposit (if required)

For deposit bonuses, you’ll need to add money to your account. Choose a payment method you’re comfortable with and deposit the minimum amount required to unlock the bonus.

Once the deposit is complete, your bonus funds or free spins should appear instantly.

How to claim a casino bonus: ⚒️ Methods of claiming

There are several methods that you can use to claim a casino bonus, all of which depend on the casino platform you’re playing on. Here are the four most common ways to activate a promotion:

Method 1: Using a casino bonus code

Most bonuses usually have different codes, which you can check out on the promo page of the casino or in your email. You can fill it in the special field when you are registering or when you are making a deposit.

LiveScore Bet weekly casino cashback, as seen on the platform's casino promotions page

Method 2: Automatic bonus on deposit

The most simple one is automatic. A lot of bonuses are added immediately upon making a qualifying deposit- no additional effort is required. Livescorebet offers new users up to N100,000 welcome bonus once the first deposit is made.

Method 3: Opting-in via a checkbox

Certain casinos may make you decide to do so when making a deposit. Find a checkbox or a button, which is usually named I want the welcome bonus. Check the box or close the button before your deposit is complete.

Method 4: Claiming from the 'Promotions' page

Here you have to deposit first. As soon as it is validated, you should go to the promotions page of your account and press the button of claims or activation to get the bonus.

How to claim a casino bonus: 💡 Understanding bonus terms

This is the part many new players skip, and regret later. Bonus rules may look boring, but they’re important.

Wagering requirements

Wagering requirements tell you how many times you must play through the bonus before withdrawing winnings.

For example, if you get a ₦1,000 bonus with a 10x wagering requirement, you must wager ₦10,000 before cashing out. That doesn’t mean you lose ₦10,000. It means you place bets totaling that amount over time.

Bonus expiry dates

Most bonuses expire if not used within a certain number of days. If you don’t play before the deadline, the bonus disappears. Always check how long you have.

Game restrictions

Some bonuses only work on specific games. Slots usually count more toward wagering than table games like blackjack or roulette.

How to claim a casino bonus: 🤔 Things to know before you claim

Before you claim your casino bonus, there are a couple of things you need to know. These include:

Understanding the terms & conditions

Every bonus has rules. Read them to know the wagering requirement where you have to bet before you take away the winnings and the expiry date where you are supposed to take the bonus.

Visit the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to learn more.

Checking the minimum deposit amount

Assess the amount of Minimum Deposit. The majority of the welcome deals demand a particular minimum deposit to be used to trigger the bonus. You will not get the bonus in case you deposit less.

How to claim a casino bonus: 🎯 Tips to remember

To claim an online casino bonus, remember the following simple steps:

Choose a reputable online casino that’s fully licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission (any of the sites featured on casinos.com)

Register a new account by filling out all required fields on that casino’s online registration form (should take less than a minute)

As soon as your new account has been activated, log in and head straight to the cashier section

If you have a bonus code, look for the field where that code must be entered, and then remember to enter it correctly

Select your preferred deposit option from the available list and deposit the minimum amount (or more) to unlock your bonus

If a message or notification appears on the screen asking if you want the bonus, remember to click or tap the yes/claim option

As soon as your deposit has been successfully processed (which should also be instant), your bonus should have automatically been credited to your account

If you receive free spins, you can now launch any of the selected slots using those magical free spins to potentially win real money. If you receive free money from a matching deposit bonus, it should appear either in your main balance or bonus balance and will be ready to use.

How to claim a casino bonus: 💰🎁 Cash bonuses vs play bonuses

If you want to make the most out of your gaming experience, then you need to understand the difference between play bonuses and cash bonuses.

Understanding cash bonus vs play bonus

A cash bonus is seen as being the best option and it is way more beneficial to the casino. That being said, it can also be withdrawn when the wagering requirement has been met. Play bonuses, on the other hand, can be used for wagering purposes.

With that in mind, players are not allowed to withdraw credits as cash as they play. Any bonus credits that are left are removed from the account as soon as a withdrawal is initiated. If the player is unlucky enough to lose out on some money in the process of the playthrough then the lost sum is then reduced from the deposited money.

This is the case regardless of which casino you play at, whether it is a casino online in Hungary, or a casino online in Nigeria.

Of course, the laws regarding gambling can come into play here, so it is important to compare the rules between the two countries in the example, and the different igaming platforms you may want to play on before you make a deposit and claim your bonus.

Once a player has made a commitment, it is assumed that they have read, studied and understood the T&Cs of each website before playing any wagering game.

How to claim a casino bonus: 🛠️ Troubleshooting

It is frustrating when your bonus does not appear. Use this simple checklist to find the problem.

Did you enter the code correctly?

If you entered a code for the bonus, double-check it for typos. Remember, some codes are case-sensitive.

Did you meet the minimum deposit requirement?

Check the bonus rules again to confirm you deposited the correct amount. If the minimum was ₦1,000 and you deposited ₦900, the bonus will not be credited. For example, Livescorebet makes it easy by letting users deposit a minimum of ₦100 to access welcome offers.

Has the promotional offer expired?

Some offers are only valid for a limited time. Check the offer's expiry date on the promotion page.

When in doubt, contact customer support

If you have checked everything and the bonus is still not showing up, the best and quickest solution is to contact the casino’s customer support team. They can help you with your casino bonus activation process.

How to claim a casino bonus: 🧠 Use your welcome bonus the smart way

Using a welcome bonus wisely helps you play longer and enjoy the experience more. You can do this by:

Starting with small bets

It’s tempting to bet big, but small bets help your bonus last longer. More spins mean more chances to meet wagering requirements.

Using free spins first

If your bonus includes free spins, use them early. Offers like the Fire Kirin sign-up bonus often include free spins that don’t cost anything and can add extra winnings to your balance before you even start using your deposit.

Choosing high RTP games

RTP means “Return to Player.” Games with higher RTPs return more money over time. Slots with RTP above 96% are usually better for bonus play.

How to claim a casino bonus: ❓ FAQ

Do I always need a code to claim a casino bonus?

No. Many bonuses are credited automatically after you deposit or require you to simply opt-in by clicking a button. You must always check the promotion's instructions.

Do the bonuses have expiration dates?

Certainly! Most bonuses have time limits or expiration dates. It’s crucial to promptly review the terms and conditions of each bonus to be well-informed about their validity periods.

What should I do after claiming a bonus?

Once the bonus is in your account, you can start playing the eligible games. Your main goal is to meet the wagering requirements if you wish to withdraw any winnings.

Are the bonuses available to both new and existing players?

The availability of bonuses may differ across casinos. However, most of them benefit both new and existing players. It’s a win-win situation!

What are the maximum bonus amounts I can receive?

The maximum bonus amounts vary significantly, depending on the casino and the specific promotion. For detailed information about the highest bonus amounts, refer to the casino’s comprehensive bonus listings.

How long does it take to get a casino bonus?

In most cases, the bonus is credited to your account instantly or within a few minutes of making a qualifying deposit. If it takes longer, you should check the T&Cs or contact support.

What should I do if I encounter issues while claiming a bonus?

If you encounter any challenges while claiming a listed bonus on any website, contact the customer support team for the necessary guidance.

Are there any eligibility restrictions for claiming bonuses?

Certainly! Eligibility restrictions may apply based on factors like age, location, or other criteria. To determine your eligibility, please refer to the terms and conditions of each bonus.

Why is it important to read and understand the terms and conditions for bonuses?

There are specific terms and conditions that you should be aware of before claiming a listed bonus. It’s crucial to thoroughly read and comprehend the terms and conditions associated with each bonus.

Can I use the bonuses on any game in the casino?

The applicability of bonuses to specific games varies depending on the promotion. While some bonuses may be restricted to particular games, others encompass the entire range of casino offerings.

How to claim a casino bonus: 🏁 Conclusion

Claiming your first online casino welcome bonus doesn’t have to be confusing or risky. When you understand how bonuses work, read the rules, and play patiently, bonuses can give you more playtime and more fun.

Always choose trusted casinos, activate the bonus correctly, and manage your bets wisely. With the right approach, your welcome bonus becomes a helpful tool, not a trap.

The best piece of advice: make sure to read the major terms and terms and conditions before you begin. Having such knowledge can make the process worthwhile. Visit the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to learn more.