Report: Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé completes renovation of school in his father's village of Cameroon

David Ben
David Ben 21:34 - 06 March 2026
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé completes renovation of school in his father's village of Cameroon
The French superstar has extended his philanthropic efforts in his father's hometown.
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has reportedly funded the renovation of a public school in Bonendale, Bonaberi, Cameroon, the village of his father's origins, through his "Inspired by KM" foundation.

While no official statement from Mbappé confirms the latest renovation, multiple reports from media outlets revealed the Frenchman's commitment to his Cameroonian roots.

Klylian Mbappe Photo: Imago
Klylian Mbappe Photo: Imago

Per the reports, upgrades include refurbished classrooms, a rebuilt football pitch, and enhanced infrastructure to foster education and young talent.

Credit: X
This initiative aligns with Mbappé's ongoing philanthropy in Cameroon, where he has previously supported school constructions and visits since 2023.

Details of the Renovation

Mbappé has reportedly funded the renovation of a public school in Bonendale, Bonaberi, Cameroon, the village of his father|Credit: X

The Bonendale Public School transformation features modernized facilities designed to inspire students, with Mbappé's foundation covering the costs to provide a "comfortable and inspiring learning environment."

Reports highlight the football pitch rebuild as a nod to nurturing future talents, reflecting Mbappé's roots, his father Wilfred is from the village.

Mbappé has reportedly funded the renovation of a public school in Bonendale, Bonaberi, Cameroon, the village of his father|Credit: X

This follows earlier efforts, such as financing classrooms at Djébalé public school in 2024 and visits to funded schools in Yaoundé and Douala during his 2023 humanitarian tour to Cameroon. Mbappé's foundation has also supported projects like schools and pitches in Peru and Algeria.

Kylian Mbappe injury news update

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid | Image credits: Imago

 Mbappé is currently sidelined with a sprained left knee and will miss Real Madrid's La Liga match against Celta Vigo on Friday, March 6, 2026. While surgery has been ruled out in favor of conservative treatment, he remains a major doubt for the Champions League first leg against Manchester City on March 11.

The Les Blues skipper has been in sensational form despite the nagging injury, recording over 40 goal contributions across all competitions.

