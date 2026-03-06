Is Kylian Mbappé dating Ester Expósito? Real Madrid star’s rumoured new girlfriend revealed

The injured Real Madrid star was reportedly caught on a date the Spanish actress in Paris, with claims suggesting the pair allegedly kissed.

Speculation is rife that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé is romantically involved with Spanish actress Ester Expósito following unconfirmed claims from popular French gossip account Aqababe.

The rumours, which emerged this Friday March 6, suggest the pair have been seen together in Madrid, including at a bar where they were allegedly kissing.

Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Spanish actress Ester Exposito | Getty

However, neither Mbappé, 27, nor Expósito, 26, has addressed the rumours, and no verified evidence has surfaced to substantiate the claims.

What's the gossip?

Aqababe, known for celebrity scoops but often based on anonymous tips, shared a photo purportedly showing the duo, though its authenticity remains unconfirmed.

The gossip page posted on X as translated from French: "According to my exclusive information, Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito are seeing each other right now. They were together on February 25 in Madrid and several girls saw them yesterday at the Pullman bar (the 10th heaven) kissing all evening."

The post included a blurry shot of two individuals believed to be the pair hanging out, sparking widespread reposts and discussions.

A follow-up post from Aqababe stated "SPOTTED N•2 " with two additional watermarked photos showing Mbappe sharing laughs in the company of a mystery woman, further fuelling the rumour mill.

Credit: X/@Aqababe

Credit: X/@Aqababe

This isn't the first time they've been linked. In 2019, Mbappé's Instagram likes on Expósito's posts fuelled similar speculation, exciting Real Madrid fans about a potential transfer hint while he was still at PSG.

Mbappe has been in Exposito's likes since 2019

Expósito, star of Netflix's "Elite", boasts more than 28 million followers on Instagram. Mbappé's private life often attracts scrutiny. Past rumors have included links to transgender model Ines Rau (later debunked as a hoax) and others, but the Los Blancos superstar rarely lets the public in on his romantic relationships.

Ester Exposito | Instagram

Expósito's dating history has been well-documented, primarily involving men. She was in a relationship with Spanish actor Álvaro Rico from 2018 to 2019, her Elite co-star who played Polo. Following that, she dated Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer from 2019 to 2021, whom she met on the set of 'Someone Has to Die'.

Her most recent confirmed romance was with Uruguayan actor Nico Furtado from 2021 to 2023.

Ester Exposito | Instagram

There have also been unverified rumours of a same-sex relationship, often stemming from her on-screen roles in 'Elite', where her character Carla had romantic scenes with women, including a speculated lesbian storyline. Additionally, fan edits and TikToks have further fuelled speculation, such as alleged links to singer Tini Stoessel or models like Nini Vélez, but no credible sources confirm any same-sex relationships in real life.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is in fine form. | Credit: IMAGO

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé's romantic life has been subject to misinformation, notably a 2022 viral hoax claiming he was dating transgender model Ines Rau.

The story originated from misidentified photos of Mbappé with a different woman named Ines at Cannes, falsely linked to Rau, the first transgender Playboy Playmate.

It spread via Italian media, allegedly as revenge after Mbappé renewed with PSG over Real Madrid, leading to transphobic backlash. Investigations revealed Rau has been with model Staiv Gentis since 2015, and the rumour was debunked as a hoax.

