‘FIFA is yet to give its verdict’ - NSC Chairman not giving up on Super Eagles World Cup hopes

Nigeria's chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup are not over, according to National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko, who insists the country has not given up on its qualification bid.

Dikko’s comments come amid growing concerns that Nigeria's path to the tournament was closed after FIFA listed the Democratic Republic of Congo as Africa's representative in the upcoming intercontinental playoffs.

Earlier this week, FIFA released details for the playoff tournament, naming DR Congo among the six nations set to compete for the final two spots.

This led many to believe that FIFA had dismissed a protest filed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regarding the eligibility of players used by DR Congo in their decisive qualifying match.

Dikko believes World Cup hope still alive

Dikko has urged calm, stating that the inclusion of DR Congo in the playoff schedule is not a final verdict on Nigeria's complaint.

Speaking to The Guardian, the NSC chairman clarified that Nigeria is still awaiting an official decision from the world football governing body.

"As far as we know, FIFA is yet to give its verdict," Dikko said. "We are monitoring the situation closely. The fact that DR Congo appears among the six nations to compete for the final two spots in the playoff is not enough to jump to the conclusion that FIFA has thrown out Nigeria’s petition."

NSC boss, Shehu Dikko believes FIFA will rule in Nigeria's favour.

Dikko explained that FIFA follows established protocols for communicating decisions on sensitive matters and would inform all involved parties directly.

"The FIFA we all know has a channel to pass such sensitive information across to the parties involved," he added.

"We are very hopeful that Nigeria will win the eligibility case, and the Super Eagles will proceed to play in the playoff, and possibly make the World Cup party. I want all Nigerians to remain calm and wait for the final verdict."

As it stands, the six teams confirmed for the intercontinental playoffs are Bolivia, Congo DR, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname.

