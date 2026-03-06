Age verification required
‘This is a big deal for many teams’ - Super Falcons star displeased with CAF's postponement of WAFCON
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently announced the postponement of the Women's African Cup of Nations.
The event, which was initially set to occur in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026, has been rescheduled to take place from July 25 to August 16 in the same year.
CAF cited "unexpected logistical and organisational issues" as the reason for the rescheduling, following discussions with global football bodies and other stakeholders.
Plumptre reacts to WAFCON postponement
In a video interview with BBC Match of the Day, the Al-Ittihad player expressed her frustration after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the tournament would be moved.
Plumptre, however, questioned the decision, stating that it undermines the competition's importance. "It just wouldn’t happen for other tournaments in women’s football and especially in men’s football," she said.
"Last WAFCON wasn’t less important than this one just because it wasn’t a qualification for a World Cup."
The defender stressed that continental championships should be treated with consistent respect, regardless of whether they serve as World Cup qualifiers.
"This is a chance for... it's the first time it’s the edition where there’s 16 teams," she noted. "All of which are going to want to be able to go and qualify for the World Cup. And this is a big deal for many teams."
She highlighted the opportunities the tournament creates for nations with less experience on the continental stage.
"Many of these teams haven’t even been in the AFCON before, never mind had the chance to qualify for a World Cup," Plumptre added. "It also helps them financially as well."
"All I can do... is just take it day by day and prepare myself in the best way that I can," she said. "There are so many things I’ve had to get accustomed to, and many other players in African football, where you kind of just have to go with it because you have no other choice."
CAF's decision continues to spark debate across the African women's football community, as players and coaches assess how the new dates will affect their preparations and domestic league schedules.