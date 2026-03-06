Advertisement

‘This is a big deal for many teams’ - Super Falcons star displeased with CAF's postponement of WAFCON

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:55 - 06 March 2026
Super Falcons star displeased with CAF's postponement
Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has voiced strong criticism over the postponement of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently announced the postponement of the Women's African Cup of Nations.

Advertisement

The event, which was initially set to occur in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026, has been rescheduled to take place from July 25 to August 16 in the same year.

CAF cited "unexpected logistical and organisational issues" as the reason for the rescheduling, following discussions with global football bodies and other stakeholders.

Advertisement

Plumptre reacts to WAFCON postponement

In a video interview with BBC Match of the Day, the Al-Ittihad player expressed her frustration after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the tournament would be moved. 

Plumptre, however, questioned the decision, stating that it undermines the competition's importance. "It just wouldn’t happen for other tournaments in women’s football and especially in men’s football," she said. 

"Last WAFCON wasn’t less important than this one just because it wasn’t a qualification for a World Cup."

The defender stressed that continental championships should be treated with consistent respect, regardless of whether they serve as World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement
Ashleigh Plumptre in action for Nigeria
Ashleigh Plumptre in action for Nigeria || Credit: Imago

"This is a chance for... it's the first time it’s the edition where there’s 16 teams," she noted. "All of which are going to want to be able to go and qualify for the World Cup. And this is a big deal for many teams."

She highlighted the opportunities the tournament creates for nations with less experience on the continental stage. 

"Many of these teams haven’t even been in the AFCON before, never mind had the chance to qualify for a World Cup," Plumptre added. "It also helps them financially as well."

"All I can do... is just take it day by day and prepare myself in the best way that I can," she said. "There are so many things I’ve had to get accustomed to, and many other players in African football, where you kind of just have to go with it because you have no other choice."

Advertisement

CAF's decision continues to spark debate across the African women's football community, as players and coaches assess how the new dates will affect their preparations and domestic league schedules.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Newcastle vs Manchester City
Match Previews
07.03.2026
Newcastle vs Manchester City preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid: VAR decisive as Los Blancos close gap to Barcelona
Football
06.03.2026
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid: VAR decisive as Los Blancos close gap to Barcelona
Is Kylian Mbappé dating Ester Expósito? Real Madrid star’s rumoured new girlfriend revealed
Lifestyle
06.03.2026
Is Kylian Mbappé dating Ester Expósito? Real Madrid star’s rumoured new girlfriend revealed
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé completes renovation of school in his father's village of Cameroon
Football
06.03.2026
Report: Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé completes renovation of school in his father's village of Cameroon
NSC Chairman not giving up on Super Eagles World Cup hopes
Football
06.03.2026
‘FIFA is yet to give its verdict’ - NSC Chairman not giving up on Super Eagles World Cup hopes
Super Falcons star displeased with CAF's postponement
Super Falcons
06.03.2026
‘This is a big deal for many teams’ - Super Falcons star displeased with CAF's postponement of WAFCON