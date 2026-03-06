Age verification required
'African Women Football deserves better' – Ajibade reacts as CAF delays 2026 WAFCON
Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has expressed her disappointment after the Confederation of African Football postponed the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.
Originally scheduled to begin on March 17 in Morocco, the tournament has now been moved to July 25 through August 16, according to CAF.
The governing body cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the abrupt postponement, which came less than two weeks before kickoff.
The competition, which will feature an expanded 16-team format for the first time, was expected to build on the momentum of the previous edition, where the Super Falcons secured their record-extending 10th continental title.
What Ajibade said
Ajibade, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain Féminines and represents Nigeria internationally, expressed her disappointment in a brief but powerful message on social media.
“African women football deserves better,” Ajibade wrote on X, adding the hashtags #CAF and #WAFCON2026.
— Rasheedat Ajibade OON, OLY (@Rasheedat08) March 5, 2026