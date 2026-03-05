Advertisement

“Embarrassing” - Angry Nigerian forward blasts CAF over WAFCON 2026 postponement

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 17:43 - 05 March 2026
A Nigerian international has publicly hit out at CAF following the postponement of WAFCON 2026, describing the governing body's handling of the situation as embarrassing in a reaction that reflects growing frustration among players.
In a scathing assessment that indicates deep-seated frustration within the African football community, Nigerian international Rinsola Babajide has publicly hit out at the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF). 

The Super Falcons star described the governing body’s handling of the WAFCON 2026 postponement as "embarrassing," signalling a significant wave of player unrest across the continent.

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, CAF officially confirmed on Thursday that the tournament, originally scheduled to kick off this month in Morocco, has been rescheduled to a summer window, now set for 25 July – 16 August 2026.

Babajide reacts

The decision to shift the dates just weeks before the planned opening ceremony on 17 March has left teams in a state of logistical chaos. 

Babajide celebrates her goal.
Babajide blasts CAF.

For the Super Falcons, who just completed a double-header friendly against Cameroon, the news arrived as a bitter pill to swallow.

Babajide, who was the heroine of Nigeria's recent 3-1 victory over Cameroon with a goal and an assist, did not mince words when the news broke. 

Taking to her official account on X (formerly Twitter), the AS Roma forward laid bare the collective exhaustion of players facing constant scheduling shifts.

“It’s actually embarrassing at this point,” Babajide posted.

Disrupted preparations and consequences

The frustration stems from the fact that many national teams, including Nigeria and Ghana, were already in advanced stages of their training camps. 

The Black Queens of Ghana were reportedly stranded in the UAE due to regional airspace closures while trying to complete their pre-tournament tour, only to find out the competition they were preparing for had been moved by four months.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe.
The postponement is seen by many as a lack of professional foresight, with critics pointing out that the WAFCON serves as the vital qualifying pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

The reaction from Babajide is not an isolated incident but rather the latest spark in a growing fire of player advocacy in Africa.

WAFCON title.

By labeling the situation "embarrassing," Babajide has become the face of a mounting demand for better governance and respect for the women’s game, which continues to struggle with erratic scheduling despite its massive rise in global popularity.

