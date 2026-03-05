“It would be foolish to go to Real Madrid” — PSG star set to stay put amidst Los Blancos interest

Paris Saint-Germain are a better club to be with than Real Madrid according to one of the Paris club's stars

Real Madrid are expected to invest heavily in a new midfielder this summer, but one of their most admired targets has poured cold water on any potential move.

Vitinha has made it clear he has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain despite growing interest from the Spanish giants.

Vitinha shuts down Real Madrid transfer talk

The Portuguese midfielder, widely regarded as one of the best in the world right now, has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu as Madrid search for reinforcements in the centre of the park.

Several top names have reportedly appeared on Madrid’s shortlist, including Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Rodri, Dominik Szoboszlai and rising talent Kees Smit. However, a move for Vitinha was considered the most exciting option given his outstanding performances in recent seasons.

The 26-year-old was instrumental in PSG’s historic quadruple-winning campaign last year and his performances earned him third place in the Ballon d'Or rankings, finishing behind Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal. Notably, Vitinha was the highest-ranked midfielder in the voting.

Despite the attention from Madrid, the player has made his stance crystal clear. “It would be foolish to leave,” Vitinha said. “I don’t think it would be the best thing for me. I feel great here at PSG!”

PSG midfielder explains why he wants to stay

Vitinha also stressed that his happiness both on and off the pitch makes a transfer highly unlikely in the near future.

According to the Portuguese star, the support he receives at PSG and the environment within the squad are major reasons behind his desire to remain in Paris.

“I feel that people really appreciate me and I’ve earned that affection,” he explained. “I love being here; my family does too. The group is fantastic and the coach is incredible.”

His comments appear to shut down any immediate speculation linking him with Madrid, forcing the Spanish giants to consider alternative options in their search for a midfield leader.