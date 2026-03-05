Advertisement

Osimhen, Galatasaray suffer huge blow ahead of Liverpool tie in UCL

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:44 - 05 March 2026
Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago
Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Ahead of their crucial Champions League tie against Liverpool, Victor Osimhen and his Galatasaray side have suffered a significant blow to their chances
Galatasaray have been dealt a major setback ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The Turkish giants will travel to England for the decisive second leg without their supporters after sanctions from UEFA.

UEFA sanction leaves Galatasaray without fans at Anfield

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee confirmed that Galatasaray have been handed an away supporter ban along with a €40,000 fine following crowd disturbances during their Champions League knockout play-off clash against Juventus in Turin.

According to the Turkish club, the disciplinary action was taken after UEFA reviewed official match delegate and security reports from the fixture. The governing body concluded that incidents involving visiting supporters breached safety and security regulations under its competition rules.

As a result, Galatasaray have been ordered to play their next away European fixture without travelling supporters. The decision also comes with a financial penalty of €40,000, adding further consequences to the club’s disciplinary troubles.

However, Galatasaray have already indicated they will challenge the ruling. In a statement released by the club, officials confirmed that they intend to appeal the sanctions before UEFA’s Court of Arbitration in a bid to overturn or reduce the punishment.

Osimhen and Galatasaray face crucial Liverpool clash

The ruling arrives at a delicate moment for the Turkish side as they prepare for a high-stakes Round of 16 tie against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray will first host the English side in Istanbul on March 10 before travelling to Anfield for the return leg on March 18. The supporter ban means that the Turkish club will be forced to play the decisive away match without their fans inside the stadium.

For star striker Victor Osimhen and his teammates, the absence of travelling supporters could remove a key source of motivation in what is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter.

Galatasaray supporters are renowned for creating one of the most intimidating atmospheres in European football, and their absence at Anfield could tilt the emotional balance in favour of the Premier League giants.

With the stakes high and a Champions League quarter-final spot on the line, Galatasaray will now have to overcome not only Liverpool but also the disadvantage of facing the English club without the backing of their travelling fans.

