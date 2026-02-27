UCL draw: Osimhen set to face Liverpool again as Arsenal get easy path to final

The path to UEFA Champions League glory have been laid out for Europe's top clubs, including Arsenal, Galatasaray, Atletico Madrid and others.

Following the conclusion of the play-off round, the draw for the round of 16 was held in Nyon, Switzerland, revealing several high-stakes matchups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Galatasaray have been paired with Liverpool for the second time this season in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League draw.

Arsenal also received what many consider a dream draw in their quest for a maiden Champions League title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen to face Liverpool for the second time

Following the UCL draw held on Friday, Victor Osimhen is set for another battle with Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.

The confirmed round of 16 draw ✅#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/PVhNIIZngZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 27, 2026

The Lions defeated the Reds 1-0 during the league phase of the Champions League, with Osimhen scoring from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, before the draw, the Super Eagles star claimed, ‘I would like to escape Liverpool,' as he fears that they would come for revenge if they are paired in the knockout phase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Osimhen’s prayer was not answered, as Galatasaray were paired with Liverpool in the round of 16.

Osimhen scores in Champions League against Juve || Imago

Ademola Lookman, who joined Atletico Madrid in January, will be looking to help his team get past Tottenham in the round of 16.

In other draws, Premier League leaders Arsenal are set to face Bayer Leverkusen, with a potential quarter-final clash against either Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt or Sporting CP awaiting them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City will have a chance at redemption as they are pitted against Real Madrid. Chelsea will play PSG, whom they defeated in the final of the World Club Cup.

Newcastle United, who advanced after a play-off victory against Qarabağ, face a daunting challenge against Barcelona, while Bayern Munich will play Atalanta and Bodo Glimt, who eliminated last season's finalist Inter Milan, will face Sporting CP.