Liverpool vs West Ham preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Liverpool welcome relegation-threatened West Ham to Anfield for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon in a bid to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Liverpool vs West Ham betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Liverpool to score first

Liverpool to win

Liverpool vs West Ham preview

This time last year, Liverpool were sitting 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with 66 points before going on to win the title. Now, they are a whopping 21 points worse off and are down in sixth place in the table after 27 games, level on points with Chelsea in fifth and just three points behind Man United in fourth spot.

However, Arne Slot’s side seem to have gathered momentum at a critical juncture. Five wins from their last six matches in all competitions suggest a team rediscovering rhythm, even if performances have not always convinced.

Liverpool’s Premier League matches have seen more goals scored in the 90th minute or later than any other team this season (13 - seven for, six against). Nine of those goals have changed the outcome of the game, with the Reds scoring three winning goals (D2 L4).

Dominic Szoboszlai of Liverpool | Image credits: Imago

For West Ham, the stakes are equally high at the other end of the table as they continue their fight to stay clear of the relegation zone. Having won 11 points from their last six matches (W3 D2 L1) – as many as they had collected from their previous 18 league games (W2 D5 L11) – they have a newfound fighting chance of survival.

The Hammers are acutely aware of the stakes. Nottingham Forest, one of their closest rivals in the survival battle, face Brighton after European commitments. Opportunities to edge clear of danger must be seized.

Liverpool vs West Ham head-to-head

Liverpool will back themselves to pick up maximum points. They have lost just one of their last 19 top-flight meetings with the Hammers (W15 D3), winning seven of the last eight since a 3-2 away defeat in November 2021.

Historically, success at Anfield has been hard to come by for West Ham. They have prevailed in only one of their last 52 Premier League away encounters with Liverpool (D12 L39), last beating them 3-0 in August 2015 under former boss Slaven Bilic.

Liverpool vs West Ham team news

Liverpool are still having to cope without injured quartet Alexander Isak (leg), Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni (both knee) and Wataru Endo (ankle). However, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong could be ready to return from respective back and hamstring problems.

Wirtz pulled out of the Reds XI before kickoff against Forest, but his issue is not thought to be serious and he could therefore return to start in his favoured No.10 role.

Out-of-form Cody Gakpo is in danger of losing his starting spot to 17-year-old starlet Rio Ngumoha or Federico Chiesa, while Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike are likely to continue in attack.

Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool with Jeremie Frimpong and Mohamed Salah || Image credit: Imago

As for West Ham, Freddie Potts will serve the second of a three-match suspension, while January signing Pablo Felipe (calf) and backup goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (back) remain out through injury.

Liverpool vs West Ham possible starting lineup

Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

West Ham United: Hermansen; Todibo, Mavropanos, Disasi; Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Magassa, Diouf; Bowen, Summerville; Castellanos

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction

This could be a closer game than many might think, especially considering West Ham’s recent form, which sees them beaten just once in their last eight games in all competitions.

Liverpool are, however, in good form, having won five of their past six games in all competitions. They also possess greater depth and attacking quality, particularly at home. West Ham’s structure may frustrate for spells, but over ninety minutes the hosts should prevail.