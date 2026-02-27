Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez headlines list of most EXPENSIVE pre-marriage contracts in sports

These cases reveal how today’s wealthiest athletes treat marriage as both a romantic milestone and a strategic financial decision.

In the age of viral divorces, billionaire athletes, and courtroom plot twists that break the internet, love among the ultra-rich has become prime-time entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2023, social media exploded when Achraf Hakimi’s divorce from actress Hiba Abouk revealed that the Moroccan footballer allegedly had registered much of his wealth under his mother’s name — a twist that triggered global debate about asset protection and modern marriage.

Achraf Hakimi and his ex-wife Hiba Abouk | Credit: IMAGO

While legal details were widely debated and clarified, the saga cemented one thing in sports and even entertainment: when elite athletes fall in love, contracts are never far behind.

In this article, Pulse Sports reveals some the most expensive prenups ever in sports history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez: $1.4 million annual pension plus $5.6 million Madrid mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez | Instagram

Though Ronaldo and Rodríguez are not legally married as of February 2026, the couple reportedly operates under a detailed separation framework that functions as a proactive prenup, a move increasingly common among ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

According to widely circulated reports, if the relationship were to end, Rodríguez would receive $121,000 per month, roughly $1.4 million annually, for life.

The payment also includes maintenance fees for Ronaldo's kids as Georgina has legally been registered as the mother of all his children including Cristiano Junior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez | Instagram

Beyond the lifetime pension, the agreement allegedly grants her sole ownership of Ronaldo’s $5.6 million luxury mansion in Madrid’s elite La Finca neighborhood. La Finca is synonymous with privacy, prestige, and multimillion-dollar estates, making the property clause alone a significant long-term asset transfer.

Ronaldo and his soon-to-be wife Georgina || Instagram

With Ronaldo’s estimated net worth pegged at $1.4 billion, the agreement underscores the scale of financial planning involved ahead of the couple's wedding expected to happen later this year. Rather than a reactionary safeguard, the structure appears designed as preventative clarity, protecting both parties while avoiding the chaos that has defined other high-profile splits.

Michael Jordan & Yvette Prieto: $5 million per year after 10 years of marriage

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Jordan & Yvette Prieto | IMAGO

Michael Jordan learned early the cost of marital dissolution. After his $168 million divorce from first wife Juanita Vanoy made headlines, the NBA legend entered his 2013 marriage to Yvette Prieto with a far more calculated strategy.

Michael Jordan & Yvette Prieto | IMAGO

Their prenup reportedly included a “step-up” clause: Prieto would receive $1 million for every year of marriage, escalating to $5 million per year after the 10-year milestone, which the couple reached in 2023.

Now 13 years into the union, the potential guaranteed payout sits at a minimum of $25 million, a modest but significant sum compared to Jordan’s estimated $3.5 billion empire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren: $20 million payout after ten years of marriage

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren | IMAGO/PA

Golf legend Tiger Woods offers a cautionary tale in how quickly circumstances can shift.

His 2004 prenup with Elin Nordegren reportedly guaranteed a $20 million payout after 10 years of marriage. But following Woods’ highly publicized 2009 scandal, reports suggest the agreement was renegotiated amid mounting public and personal fallout.

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren | IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final 2010 divorce settlement was estimated at $110 million, more than five times the original reported arrangement. The case became one of the most expensive divorce settlements in sports history and demonstrated that even meticulously drafted contracts can evolve under extraordinary pressure.

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian: $500K per year of marriage

Lamar Odom and his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian | IMAGO

When former NBA star Lamar Odom married reality TV personality Khloé Kardashian in 2009, their prenup was detailed down to the dollar.

The agreement reportedly entitled Kardashian to:

Advertisement

Advertisement

$500,000 per year of marriage

A $2 million bonus upon reaching four years

$25,000 in monthly support

A $5,000 monthly shopping allowance