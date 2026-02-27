Age verification required
Super Eagles star Akor Adams exposes real reason for Osimhen and Lookman quarrel at AFCON 2025
Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has opened up on the heated exchange between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during AFCON 2025, insisting the incident was blown out of proportion.
The striker revealed that the confrontation stemmed from shared ambition rather than personal animosity.
Adams downplays AFCON 2025 bust-up
The clash occurred during Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 Round of 16 victory over Mozambique, when Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were involved in a tense on-pitch exchange.
Osimhen appeared visibly frustrated over a series of decisions in attack, with his emotions spilling over as he headed straight to the team bus after the match without celebrating with teammates.
KLINTON COD: What really went down on the pitch (between Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen) ?— @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) February 27, 2026
AKOR ADAMS: pic.twitter.com/H21j8n6vHe
Speculation quickly spread among fans, especially as Osimhen made no public reference to the incident for the remainder of the tournament. However, Akor Adams has now clarified what really happened behind the scenes.
“I think this is normal. I would say it’s normal because we all want the same thing,” Adams explained in a recent interview. “What happened against Mozambique was normal… it could have been in training. This happens in training every day. Players get into quarrels and all of that. It’s normal.”
Dressing room talks resolved tension
Adams revealed that the matter was quickly addressed internally, with the players discussing it in the dressing room shortly after the game.
“The most important thing is that we squashed it immediately and you can see what happened against Algeria. That shows where the mindset of the team is,” he added.
The Sevilla forward also maintained that the squad believed they were the strongest side at the tournament. “I completely believe we were the best team in the tournament, there was nobody better than the Super Eagles,” he said.
Rather than a sign of division, Adams’ account paints the incident as evidence of a fiercely competitive squad determined to succeed, with unity restored almost instantly.