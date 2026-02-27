Age verification required
He did an amazing job - Super Eagles star praises Ndidi’s leadership at AFCON 2025
Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has praised Wilfred Ndidi for his leadership during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, describing the experience as both inspiring and memorable.
Ndidi was handed the Super Eagles captaincy just weeks before the tournament in Morocco, following the retirement of former skipper William Troost-Ekong.
Ndidi's composure and influence reportedly helped the squad secure a bronze medal despite the short transition period.
What Adams said
Adams, who netted twice during the tournament, reflected on the team’s internal leadership structure in an interview with Sporty TV.
“Wilfred did an amazing job as captain, both on and off the pitch,” Adams said.
He added, “Victor Osimhen, the second captain, was also fantastic, and so was Moses Simon.”
Ndidi’s leadership credentials have also been acknowledged in club football. After joining Besiktas as a free agent from Leicester City last summer, he was appointed vice-captain of the Turkish side.