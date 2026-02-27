‘There are many things in those requests’ - Chelle expresses displeasure after leaked details of his contract extension

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has publicly addressed the recent leak of a confidential document detailing his contract extension negotiations with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The memo, which outlined Chelle's conditions for remaining in his role, circulated widely on social media, igniting a firestorm of debate among Nigerian football fans and pundits.

The leak occurred shortly after Nigeria secured a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a result that prompted the NFF to initiate talks to extend the coach's contract, which still has a year remaining.

The Franco-Malian coach had submitted a 19-point proposal covering technical, financial, and operational terms.

However, public scrutiny has largely focused on his request for a salary increase from a reported $50,000 to approximately $130,000 per month, a figure that has drawn significant reaction.

Chelle not pleased with the contract leak

Speaking out on the controversy, Chelle expressed his bewilderment over how the private negotiation details became public knowledge.

"Today, the first question I ask myself is how these documents ended up in the media," Chelle stated in an interview. "They are part of a negotiation, absolutely. There are many things in those requests."

Chelle clarified that he does not believe the NFF was responsible for the leak, leading him to question the motives of individuals connected to his past professional representation.

Eric Chelle || Imago

The coach recently parted ways with his former agency to sign with Wilders Sport, a move he acknowledges may have caused friction.

"As a man and as a coach, you don't have unanimous support," Chelle remarked. "I know that through my actions, some people like me and others like me less.

“I am the Nigerian national team manager, and I decided to give a new direction to my career. I made a choice."

Eric Chelle is still Nigeria coach || Imago

He explained that the decision to change agencies was a strategic career move aimed at personal and professional growth.

"I analysed the situation and told myself I need to put this structure around me that will allow me to reach the next level," he said.

"So maybe some people were hurt by that. If they think I disrespected them or undervalued their abilities—no, not at all. I simply decided to choose another agency that I identified with more."

While stopping short of direct accusations, Chelle reiterated his primary concern. "I'm not saying it was those people who leaked these documents, but my first question remains: how did these documents get out?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEcKxNmZuJM

