‘I have lots of dreams’ — Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle opens up on World Cup qualification

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has spoken candidly about his ambitions for Nigeria, revealing his burning desire to qualify for, and even win, the FIFA World Cup.

The Malian tactician insists his dreams remain alive despite recent heartbreak on the continental and global stage.

AFCON heartbreak and World Cup setback for Nigeria

Eric Chelle oversaw an impressive campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Nigeria national football team finished as the tournament’s highest-scoring side.

Just two months earlier, Nigeria’s hopes of returning to the FIFA World Cup had also suffered a painful blow. The Super Eagles were eliminated after another penalty shootout defeat, this time against the DR Congo national football team in Rabat.

The twin disappointments intensified speculation over Chelle’s future, but the 48-year-old has remained resolute amid the scrutiny.

Chelle eager to win with Nigeria

Speaking on the Histoires de Foot Podcast, Chelle outlined the scale of his ambitions. “I have a structure around me to try to progress as a coach. It’s true that not long ago, I said that my dream was to be the first African at Real Madrid,” he said.

“But that’s not my only dream. I want to win an Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria. If we had gone through, I wanted to qualify for the World Cup with Nigeria, I even wanted to win that World Cup.

“I have lots of dreams. I’m 48 years old but still young and someone who wants to realise his dreams.”