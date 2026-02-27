Advertisement

Messi pushed to the ground by security guard after a fan grabs Inter Miami star in shocking incident

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:57 - 27 February 2026
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard
Lionel Messi was fortunate to avoid injury after being pulled to the ground by a security guard who was attempting to apprehend a pitch invader during an Inter Miami friendly.
Advertisement

The Argentine was involved in a friendly match, which was originally scheduled for February 13 and later postponed because Messi was sidelined with a hamstring issue. 

Advertisement

The rescheduled game took place just five days after Inter Miami's 3-0 MLS season-opening loss to LAFC and only 72 hours before a rivalry match against Orlando City.

Once the game finally got underway, the 12,500 spectators at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel saw Messi score from the penalty spot, securing a 2-1 victory for his side in what proved to be a highly eventful friendly.

Advertisement

Messi mobbed by a fan

During the game, the chaotic scene unfolded in the 88th minute of a match against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. 

A shirtless fan ran onto the field from behind the goal and made a beeline for the Argentine superstar, as shared on X.

Lionel Messi for Inter Miami || Image credit: Imago
Lionel Messi for Inter Miami || Image credit: Imago

The fan managed to grab Messi from behind, holding on for several seconds before security personnel could intervene.

Advertisement

In a frantic attempt to remove the supporter, one guard inadvertently dragged Messi down as well, resulting in all three tumbling to the turf in a heap.

Visibly annoyed but seemingly unhurt, Messi quickly got back to his feet. The incident occurred just as two other young fans were already on the pitch taking a photo with the football icon, with the third invader catching everyone by surprise.

Further adding to the strange evening, the kickoff was delayed by nearly an hour due to a kit clash, as both teams arrived in predominantly black uniforms. Despite the issue, the match proceeded without any changes to the attire.

In other news, Lionel Messi names his biggest regret after winning eight Ballon d’Or awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
‘He is the second captain’ - Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion between Osimhen and Moses
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard
Football
27.02.2026
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard after a fan grabs Inter Miami star in shocking incident
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Football
27.02.2026
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football
27.02.2026
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
27.02.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis (Feb 23 – March 1, 2026)
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns
Football
27.02.2026
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns