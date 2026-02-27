Age verification required
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard after a fan grabs Inter Miami star in shocking incident
The Argentine was involved in a friendly match, which was originally scheduled for February 13 and later postponed because Messi was sidelined with a hamstring issue.
The rescheduled game took place just five days after Inter Miami's 3-0 MLS season-opening loss to LAFC and only 72 hours before a rivalry match against Orlando City.
Once the game finally got underway, the 12,500 spectators at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel saw Messi score from the penalty spot, securing a 2-1 victory for his side in what proved to be a highly eventful friendly.
Messi mobbed by a fan
During the game, the chaotic scene unfolded in the 88th minute of a match against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.
A shirtless fan ran onto the field from behind the goal and made a beeline for the Argentine superstar, as shared on X.
The fan managed to grab Messi from behind, holding on for several seconds before security personnel could intervene.
In a frantic attempt to remove the supporter, one guard inadvertently dragged Messi down as well, resulting in all three tumbling to the turf in a heap.
Some crazy fan grabbed Messi and when the security guard tried to tackle him off Messi, he knocked him down too 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/N8Setop2fS— MLS Moves (@MLSMoves) February 27, 2026
Visibly annoyed but seemingly unhurt, Messi quickly got back to his feet. The incident occurred just as two other young fans were already on the pitch taking a photo with the football icon, with the third invader catching everyone by surprise.
Further adding to the strange evening, the kickoff was delayed by nearly an hour due to a kit clash, as both teams arrived in predominantly black uniforms. Despite the issue, the match proceeded without any changes to the attire.