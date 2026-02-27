Leeds vs Manchester City preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City will be seeking to shrink the gap to Arsenal at the summit when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Leeds vs Manchester City betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 3.5 goals

Manchester City to win

Leeds vs Manchester City preview

Manchester City are hunting down Arsenal in the title race and closed the gap, albeit for less than 24 hours, to two points last Saturday with a hard fought home win over Newcastle. They have now won their last three league games in a row, five across all competitions, and appear to be peaking just in time for the business end of the campaign.

That said, Pep Guardiola’s side will face a Leeds side who have been in decent form themselves since the reverse fixture between the two sides back in November.

Pascal Struijk pulled one goal back for Leeds against Manchester City

The two teams reconvene three months on from an entertaining five-goal contest at the Etihad Stadium where the Whites were undone by Phil Foden’s stoppage-time strike despite their second-half fightback.

Daniel Farke’s team have lost only twice in the league since then, to Newcastle and Arsenal. They drew 1-1 at Aston Villa last time out and will see this as an opportunity rather than an ordeal.

Leeds vs Manchester City head-to-head

Manchester City have a good historical record against Leeds United. They have won 50 out of the 111 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 43 victories.

Interestingly, City have only lost one of their last 14 Premier League games when playing the day before Arsenal (W10 D3), who face Chelsea on Sunday. City also head into Saturday’s clash with Leeds having won 24 of their last 27 top-flight battles with newly-promoted clubs (D2 L1).

However, that solitary defeat came against Leeds at the Etihad in April 2021 (2-1).

Leeds vs Manchester City team news

Leeds’ only injury concern is with Noah Okafor, who is set to miss between two and four weeks with a hamstring problem. Gabriel Gudmundsson will be assessed after being taken off at half time in the draw at Aston Villa through illness.

Farke is expected to stick with a five-at-the-back system, with James Justin, Joe Rodon and Patrick Struijk retaining their spots at centre-back as Gudmundsson - if fit - and Jayden Bogle providing the width as wing-backs.

As for Man City, Croatian pair Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) both remain out with injuries. A late call is set to be made on the fitness of Jeremy Doku (calf). Max Alleyne (knock) is also a doubt, but he has been pictured in training this week.

In-form O’Reilly, who has scored three goals in his last two Premier League matches, is likely to continue in midfield alongside Rodri and captain Bernardo Silva, while Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki are contenders to replace either Omar Marmoush or Antoine Semenyo - more likely the former - in attack.

Nico O'Reilly scores for Manchester City || Imago

Leeds-born striker Erling Haaland netted twice on his last Premier League visit to the Whites in December 2022 (3-1 win for City). He is now looking to become the first player for an away team to score more than two goals in consecutive top-flight visits to Elland Road.

Leeds vs Manchester City possible starting lineup

Leeds United: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Stach, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Bernardo, Foden; Semenyo, Haaland

Leeds vs Manchester City prediction

This has all the ingredients for a potential slip-up for Man City. Away from home, under the lights at Elland Road and facing a team in decent form. Guardiola’s side have looked vulnerable defensively at times this season and events from the reverse fixture earlier in the season should give Leeds some confidence.

However, we expect City to prove their title credentials once again and edge a narrow game to put pressure on the league leaders.