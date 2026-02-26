​This page contains a freshly updated list of the best bookmakers in Nigeria, showcasing top betting platforms that meet key requirements and give you the winning edge.

The Nigerian sports betting market is one of the fastest-growing industries in Africa, providing a thriving business environment for both local and international bookmakers.

However, with over 50 licensed platforms available on the internet, how do you know which one is right for you? After all, making an informed choice is critical for enjoying an enhanced betting experience.

In this comprehensive guide, we thoroughly analyzed the leading sportsbooks to bring you the latest list of the best betting sites in Nigeria for 2026.

Top Betting Sites in Nigeria: Quick Comparison

Here is a table that quickly shows the top 13 bookmakers in Nigeria and what makes them stand out from the crowd.

Betting Site Rating Best for Bonus offer Promo Code Bet9ja 4.9⭐ Overall Local Experience ₦2,500 free bet for new users 1xBet 4.8⭐ Highest Odds & Markets 300% up to ₦1,200,000 Betway 4.6⭐ Premium App & Usability 100% up to ₦100,000 Betano 4.9⭐ Innovative Features (Missions) 50% up to ₦200,000 BetKing 4.5⭐ Fast Payouts & Virtuals Bet & Get Offers / Cashback 22bet 4.6⭐ Live Betting & Accumulators 100% bonus up to ₦207,500 SportyBet 4.8⭐ Mobile Speed & Aviator Bet & enjoy weekly free bets Stake.com 4.7⭐ Crypto Betting & VIP Perks 200% crypto match LiveScore Bet 4.9⭐ Live Tracking & Free Bets 100% matched free Bet up to ₦100,000 Paripesa 4.6⭐ Generous Promo Offers Welcome bonus up to ₦180,000 BetWinner 4.7⭐ Alternative Markets 200% up to ₦100,000 for first deposit MSport 4.6⭐ Local Reliability & Cashout Up to ₦500,000 bonus on sports and casino BC.Game 4.6⭐ Altcoin & Casino Fusion Weekly raffle and bonuses

Review of the Best Betting Sites in Nigeria for February 2026

As iGaming experts with over a decade of experience testing Nigerian bookmakers, we did not just check for the most prominent names on the internet to draw our conclusion.

We thoroughly researched and compiled this list of the best betting sites in Nigeria for February 2026, after signing up, depositing real Naira, claiming the bonuses, and testing every feature of major betting platforms.​

1. Bet9ja Review

Bet9ja

No list of the best betting platforms in Nigeria can be complete without mentioning Bet9ja. The bookmaker has been in operation since 2013 and is regarded as one of the earliest platforms that shaped the gambling industry in Nigeria.

Bet9ja offers a wide array of betting markets that include all the major leagues and even less known completions. Its competitive odds and game varieties make it one of the most recognized betting sites in Nigeria and beyond.

What makes Bet9ja stand out

Bonus offerings: Get weekly cashback up to N100,000 and win up to N50 million on 6 correct scores at Bet9ja.

Payment options: Make deposits and withdrawals using bank card, Opay, Quickteller, Flutterwave, AstroPay, Monnify, USSD, and many bank options.

Key features: Bet builder, mobile app for Android and iOS, live streaming, wide sports coverage, and over 700 casino games.

Pros

Competitive odds

Bet9ja lite version for low data consumption

Cash out feature

1UP option

Cons The welcome bonus could be better.

2. SportyBet Review

Champions League bets on Sportybet| Credit: Sportybet

When it comes to ease, comfort, and speed, none does it better than SportyBet in the betting space. As one of the biggest players in the industry, almost all bettors are familiar with the bookmaker and, more so, have an account with it.

Sportybet has several features that enhance your betting experience, and its fast loading capacity makes it suitable for beginners finding their way around betting. Payments on the platform are swift and come without hidden or extra charges.

What makes SportyBet stand out

Bonus offerings: Weekly free bets from your total stake during the week and free spins for casino games. Payment options: Enjoy instant payments using Quickteller, Opay, Palmpay, bank cards, and bank transfers. Key features: Bet builder, mobile app for android and iOS, great sports coverage, live streaming, live bet, etc.

Pros One of the best odds in the market

Cash out feature

Friendly user interface

Excellent customer service Cons Welcome bonus not big enough

3. 1xBet

1xBet banner

1xBet is a widely recognised international betting website that is very popular among Nigerian players. Since its inception in 2015, the sportsbook has offered diverse betting markets, great odds, and mouthwatering bonuses to players.

Whether you are looking to explore modern features that make betting fun or you need a platform that is tailored for the Nigerian market, 1xBet is your go-to bookmaker in 2026. You do not need to be an expert or tech-savvy to navigate the site.

What makes 1xBet stand out

Bonus offerings: Welcome bonus up to ₦2,550,000 on your first deposit, plus 150 free spins in Aviator. Payment options: Perfect money, Monnify, bank cards, Opay, PalmPay, ecoPayz, Paystack & Flutterwave integration, and cryptocurrency. Key features: User friendly app, exceptional sportsbook, bet builder, search feature.

Pros Mouthwatering welcome bonus

Fantastic promotions

Flexible affiliate program

Reliable support service Cons The website could be improved for speed

No live streaming for major matches

4. Betano

Betting in Nigeria has become seamless with Betano as the bookmaker is a reliable source for the best markets and odds. The betting platform is suitable for beginners, thanks to its clean design and user-friendly frontend.

Betano is equally known as a platform that offers the most generous offers, both for new and old players. You also do not have to bother with claiming your bonus as the terms and wagering requirements are reasonable.

What makes Betano stand out:

Bonus offerings: New users get a 50% sportsbook welcome bonus up to ₦200,000 for their first deposit. Payment options: Monnify, PalmPay, Opay, Paystack, Flutterwave, and support for most Nigerian banks. Key features: Nice APK and iOS app, early payout, bet builder, wide sports coverage, etc.

Pros Welcome bonus available

Fast payout

Wide range of betting options

Easy access via mobile app Cons No live streaming available for major games

5. BetKing

Popular for its wide range of betting markets and odds, BetKing is a top contender for the best betting site in Nigeria. The bookmaker is committed to offering seamless operations, thanks to its clean design and fast mobile app.

BetKing also offers the best odds and bonuses to increase your chance of winning while having fun on the platform. With the numerous sports available, you do not need to stress yourself before betting on options you are most likely familiar with.

What makes BetKing stand out

Bonus offerings: Free bets and promotions are available for both new and old users. Payment options: USSD, Paydirect bank branch services, Interswitch, Mastercard, Quickteller, Opay, Verve, Visa, bank deposits, etc. Key features: Bet builder, responsive site and mobile app, local and international sports coverage.

Pros Generous bonuses

Quick payout

Suitable for Nigerian players

Fast loading Cons Wagering requirements are usually high.

Limited number of casino games

6. Betwinner

BetWinner offers a large selection of sports markets, casino games, and betting options, making it one of the most sought-after betting sites in Nigeria. The bookie is also known for rewarding players for placing accumulator bets.

The bookmaker is often seen as the platform for bettors trying to find their way around sports betting for the first time. You will also find payments fast and reliable due to the multiple local options the operator supports.

What makes Betwinner stand out

Bonus offerings: Get 200% up to ₦100,000 on your first deposit at Betwinner. Payment options: E-wallets, USSD, bank cards, internet banking, etc. Key features: Cashout feature, bet builder, app for iOS and Android users, one-click registration, etc.

Pros Various bonuses and promotions

Cash out feature is available.

Fast registration

Reliable payouts Cons Support service needs improvement.

7. 22Bet

Since entering the betting space in 2019, 22Bet has grown to become a reliable bookmaker that satisfies the betting needs of Nigerian players. The platform serves as a suitable alternative for sports betting and casino lovers

At the moment, 22Bet covers over 20 sports and major competitions. You can also benefit from the over 4500 casino games the bookie offers. And if you need to customize games to enhance your betting experience, the bookmaker might just be the perfect choice.

What makes 22Bet stand out

Bonus offering: 22Bet offers up to ₦207,500 welcome bonus to new users upon first time deposit. Payment options: Flutterwave, Opay, USSD, bank deposits, Paystack, Mastercard, PalmPay, Verve, Visa, etc. Key features: Over 4500 casino games, live streaming, Android & iOS apps, bet builder, etc.

Pros Welcome bonuses are available for new users.

Wide array of casino games

Very smooth and easy to use platform

Supports live betting Cons Odds at 22Bet are lesser compared to other bookies.

Its live streaming is only available for esports.

8. Betway

Despite being around for years, Betway has consistently provided top-notch betting services with excellent features. As a brand with a strong presence in the local market, the platform has continued to offer games and betting options that are tailored to Nigerian players.

You can hardly be bored once you visit the platform, whether via your web browser or mobile app, because the bookmaker provides everything players need to enjoy long betting sessions.

What makes Betway stand out

Bonus offerings: Players can enjoy the Multibet win boost and BetSaver to increase playing time. Payment options: Opay, PalmPay, Quickteller, Flutterwave, Paga, Paystack, GT Bank USSD, etc. Key features: Live betting, mobile app, live streaming service, cash out options, and bet builder.

Pros Multiple cashbacks

Diverse bonuses

Tailored for the Nigerian players

Supports early payout Cons Slow support service.

The Livescorebet Welcome bonus offer - Screenshot by the Author.

9. LiveScoreBet

LiveScoreBet is a trusted betting site that offers an incredibly fast-loading interface and a wide range of betting options. Bettors in Nigeria rely on the platform for great bonus & promotions, excellent customer support, and competitive odds.

The good thing for Nigerian players is that the betting site offers a full package, filled with an intriguing gambling experience. In addition, signing up on the platform takes less than 5 minutes.

What makes Livescorebet stand out

Bonus offerings: Livescorebet offers up to ₦100,000 free bets after registration and first-time deposit. Payment options: Paystack, Flutterwave, USSD, Opay, PalmPay, and direct transfer from many Nigerian banks. Key features: Bet builder, mobile app, great affiliate program, cashbacks, etc.

Pros Livescorebet offers a welcome bonus.

Competitive odds

Instant payments

High-level security Cons Newbies may find the app a bit difficult at first.

Live streaming is not extensive.

10. Paripesa

Paripesa is one of the new cats of the betting industry in Nigeria that is growing rapidly. The platform is a top choice for bettors who enjoy betting on a variety of sports and betting markets. The quality of odds available at the site is very attractive.

From live broadcasts of several events to amazing features to enhance your gambling experience, Paripesa has gradually captured the attention of most Nigerian punters.

What makes Paripesa stand out

Bonus offerings: Enjoy a welcome bonus up to ₦180,000 once you sign up and make your first deposit. Payment options: Opay, USSD, Paystack, Flutterwave, PalmPay, etc. Key features: Cash out, App for Android and iOS, Powerbet, live broadcasts, etc.

Pros Large sports coverage

Welcome bonuses are available.

Fast payout

Thousands of casino games Cons The website may look cluttered at first visit.

11. Stake.com

Stake.com has consistently grown in popularity among bettors in Nigeria. The self-acclaimed world’s largest online casino and sportsbook has proven itself to be a top destination for bettors with its large game offerings and amazing packages.

As one of the few crypto betting sites in Nigeria, Stake.com earns a reputation for allowing players to make safe crypto payments. The bookmaker is also a suitable betting platform for high rollers and VIP punters.

What makes Stake.com stand out

Bonus offerings: Stake offers a weekly raffle up to $75,000 Payment options: Credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, LiteCoin, DOGE, etc. Key features: Great affiliate program, Android and iOS app for users, VIP club for high rollers, etc.

Pros Great bonus offers

Support crypto payments

Fast support service

Live betting features available Cons May not be suitable for starters

How to Register on Any Betting Platform in Nigeria

“How do I create a betting account?” is a common question for a newbie trying to explore the gambling industry. Here are general, easy steps to show you how to sign up on any bookmaker in Nigeria.

Visit the official website: Use an internet-enabled device to visit your preferred betting website using your browser.

Sign up: Click the “register” or “sign up” button to begin the registration process.

Provide details: Fill in your personal details, including your full name, email address, phone number, and date of birth.

Verify: Confirm your email/and phone number by clicking the verification link send to you.

Create a username and password: Choose a unique username and generate a strong password to secure your betting account.

Log in: Use your newly created username and password to access your betting account and start exploring the site.

Fund your account: Make your first deposit to start betting, and do not forget to claim your welcome bonus offers.

Note: The process of creating an account is similar across all betting platforms. However, some bookmakers may require more details than others.

How We Select the Best Betting Sites in Nigeria

Have you ever wondered what matters most to players when choosing a bookmaker to bet on? Here are the key factors we consider before recommending a betting site in Nigeria.

Licensing and legitimacy

Online gambling is not particularly illegal in Nigeria, but there are many unsafe sites that offer betting services. To keep you safe and ensure you bet within the legal requirements of the country, all our recommended sites are licensed by the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

Seamless operation

Creating an account or placing bets should not be difficult, even for a beginner. This is why we choose sites with a friendly user interface, an intuitive design, mobile responsiveness, and fast loading to enhance your betting experience.

Bonuses and promotions

Bonuses are important elements that keep bettors on a gambling platform. We look for betting sites in Nigeria with attractive packages like welcome bonuses, free bets, cashbacks, loyalty bonuses, affiliate programs, etc. We also ensure they come with reasonable terms and wagering requirements.

Mobile app

Betting is much easier when you have a great app on your phone, rather than sitting all day in front of your laptop or desktop. We test betting apps and check their features to make sure they are compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Customer Support

Access to a quick and reliable customer support service is key to enjoying your gambling experience in a top betting platform. We consider sites that offer the best support through various channels, including live chat, email, contact form, telephone, and social media.

Competitive odds

The bigger the odds, the bigger your possible return on each game you stake your money on. Our goal is to find platforms that offer quality odds to give you the best possible value for your money.

Diverse betting markets

It is easy to bet on markets you are familiar with for a better chance of winning. This is why we consider sites that offer excellent market coverage for both top leagues and less popular competitions.

Payment methods

Players should not be struggling with funding their betting accounts or withdrawing their earnings after winning. We choose trusted betting sites that offer instant online transactions through secure payment gateways. These top platforms support options like bank transfers, debit cards, Opay payments, and even crypto.

Online Betting in Nigeria

Online betting is a popular activity in Nigeria, especially among football and other sports lovers. For a betting platform to operate legally in the country, it must be licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and other reputable regulatory bodies at the state level. This ensures the platform is safe for players and allows only those within the legal age of gambling in the country (18 years).

The (NLRC) is also consistently advocating for operators to implement stricter Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols to keep their platforms from being used for fraud and money laundering. In addition, betting websites must have Responsible Gaming tools to help vulnerable individuals bet smartly.

The Best Betting Sites by Categories

Whether it is enticing bonuses or advanced features like live match streaming, every bookmaker in Nigeria offers something spectacular that makes them special and keeps users on their sites. These features are usually what players look for before signing up for an account.

Therefore, we have categorised the top websites based on their unique features, what they are known for, and their stand out attributes.

Which Betting Sites in Nigeria Offer the Best Bonuses

Bonuses are essential elements that bookmakers use to attract new players and keep the old ones. However, the most challenging thing for bettors is knowing which of these platforms offers the best bonuses with reasonable bonus offers and promotions.

Below is our selection of top bookies that offer mouthwatering bonuses and promotions:

1xbet offers 300% up to ₦1,200,000 as a welcome bonus for first time users.

Betano gives new users up to ₦200,000 bonus plus 100 free spins upon first deposit.

LiveScoreBet offers 100% deposit match up to ₦100,000 for new users.

Betway lets new users enjoy up to ₦100,000 free bets daily on the platform.

Bet9ja offers ₦2,500 worth of free bets when you sign up.

BetKing gives out up to ₦1,000,000 in free bets to players.

22Bet offers both sports and casino players 100% bonus up to ₦207,500

Top Bookmakers for Live Match Streaming in Nigeria

SportyBet: The betting platform offers betting and live streaming services for important matches, especially all La Liga games. Bet9ja: You can watch top matches live on the app while betting on the outcome of the game. LiveScoreBet: This bookie offers live streaming for some selected top matches. 22Bet: Watch global matches live at 22Bet and stake on the games. Betano: The betting app allows users to enjoy live match coverage, especially when following up with their bet. BetKing: Have access to a live streaming service for local matches and leagues using the BetKing app. Betway: Check live stats and latest updates on your favourite games to monitor your stake.

Best New Betting Sites in Nigeria

The betting industry is constantly growing, and new sites are launched to target the Nigerian audience. Here is a list of fresh bookmakers you should look out for.

Waddibet

Padibet

MSport

BetPawa

1Win

Bookmakers With the Best Apps in Nigeria

With apps that you can install on your phone, you can access your betting account and stake on your favourite games regardless of time and your location. Here are betting sites in Nigeria that offer the best apps for both Android and iPhone users.

Bookmakers Android App iOS App App rating SportyBet ✅ ✅ 4.4 ⭐ BetKing ✅ ✅ 4.2 ⭐ Bet9ja ✅ ✅ 4.4 ⭐ 1xBet ✅ ✅ 4.3 ⭐ LiveScoreBet ✅ ✅ 4.4 ⭐ Betway ✅ ✅ 4.3 ⭐ Betano ✅ ✅ 4.5 ⭐

Steps to Install a Betting App on Your Phone

Whether you own an Android or iOS device, the process of installing a betting app is straightforward and fast. Here are the steps that will help you complete the process with ease:

For Android users: Either visit the official betting site or search for the app on the Google Play Store. Download the APK file if you are using the website, or tap the install button on Google Play Store. Grant the app access to your location for smooth installation. Some apps will prompt you to "Allow install from unknown sources". Click Settings → Security → Allow from this source. Once your installation process is complete, open and sign up or log in to your account.

For iOS users Open the app store or the official betting site and search for the app.

Tap “Get” and verify with either your Apple ID, Touch ID, or Face ID.

Complete the installation process on your iPhone.

Open the app and sign up or log in to your betting account.

Ranked: Top Football Betting Sites in Nigeria

Sports, especially football betting, are very common among Nigerian punters. Therefore, it’s necessary that we provide the best betting sites where bettors can find a large range of football betting options.

Betting sites Best For Football coverage Ease of use Sportybet Simple App + Live streaming Good local & international football markets Lightweight app 1xBet Diverse markets & competitive odds Extensive global leagues + local fixtures that covers all betting market Interface is smooth but deep features Betway Smooth live betting Wide global coverage including UCL, EPL, La Liga, Serie A, etc. Very user friendly with great features Bet9ja Local Football & Promotions Nigerian leagues (NPFL/others) + EPL, La Liga, UCL/EU comps Swift app for local users BetKing Local Focus + Bonuses NPFL + international leagues Fast mobile app Betano High Odds + Fast Payouts EPL, NPFL, UCL, La Liga, Serie A, CAF & qualifiers, plus stats & promos Clean app

Nigerian vs International Betting Sites

The Nigerian betting sites are designed to meet the demands of the local market. These types of platforms prioritize Naira deposits to suit the Nigerian audience. Top sites like Bet9ja, Nairabet, and BetKing fall under this category. Meanwhile, international betting sites are more focused on global market depth and providing advanced features that appeal to a wider audience. However, they still cater to the needs of Nigerian players. Stake.com, 1xbet, and Betano fall under this category.

Feature Nigerian Betting Sites International Betting Sites Trust & Regulation Regulated by the NLRC or State Boards Often hold international and local licenses. Payments Instant Naira deposits via OPay, Monnify, or Bank Transfer. Supports Naira, but also offers Crypto or international payment options. Market Variety Strong on local sports and popular European leagues. Focus on diverse sports and betting markets. Odds Value Offer standard odds tailored for the Nigerian market Often offer higher odds due to larger global liquidity pools.

Nigerian Betting Sites

Bet9ja

Sportybet

Nairabet

Betking

International Betting Sites

1xBet

Betano

Paripesa

22bet

Betway

Betwinner

Stake.com

BC.Game

Comparison of Best Betting Sites in Nigeria

Whether it is a generous welcome offer, a fast app, or a huge library of games, betting platforms have unique features that make them stand out. Here is a table showing what top bookmakers offer, so you can pick the one that fits you best.

What Our Expert Has to Say About the Top Bookmakers in Nigeria - By Adesoji Michael

I’ve tested several betting sites to know how they work and which ones have the right features for the Nigerian audience. Here are my expert takes on the best betting sites in Nigeria.

Bet9ja

I have used Bet9ja extensively, and for close to a decade, the betting app has consistently delivered the best betting options available in the market. I love the fact that the site reflects local odds that matter to Nigerian users, and the platform never fails to evolve with modern technologies.

SportyBet

When betting, I most of the time prioritize apps that are easy to navigate, and with SportyBet, I have enjoyed smooth operations. As a Barcelona fan, I was fascinated by the fact that I could watch my favourite club play from my SportyBet app while at the office. The app also offers real-time odds updates to enhance your betting experience.

1xbet

While 1xbet can sometimes feel a bit cluttered, you will start enjoying your stay on the app from your second visit. I have explored every part of the website, and what I like most is the fact that I do not need to leave the site for any reason. 1xbet has a massive market coverage, a smooth app, and the live streaming feature to enable me to watch live matches.

Stake.com

As someone who stakes high, low payouts can be discouraging, especially when I’m in the mood for catching some fun. Stake became my destination for betting without limits. The platform also rewards high rollers with the VIP club for extra perks and personalized support.

Betway

Betway is always my backup betting site whenever I want to have a fresh feel or a different betting experience. Mind you, the bookmaker has as many features as the other betting sites and can be your first choice for all your betting needs. Players can never feel bored visiting Betway.

Responsible Gambling

Choosing the right bookmaker is key to enjoying a great betting experience. Remember that online betting should be fun and not an escape route from poverty or a means to pay debts. These are elements that can ruin your fun and possibly lead to gambling problems. These tips below will help you bet responsibly:

Never bet with money meant for important things.

Set a betting budget and ensure to stick to it.

See betting as a recreational activity and do not attach emotions to it.

Do not borrow money to bet.

Only gamble on licensed and safe sites to avoid getting into trouble.

Use all available bonuses and promotions wisely.

Stay away from betting once you start noticing signs of gambling addiction.

For a gambling addiction case, we advise that you seek help from professionals. You can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling, GambleAware, and Gambling Helpline for further assistance.

Summary of the best betting sites in Nigeria

The problem players often face is knowing how to filter the good betting platforms from the bad ones. With this guide, you can choose the perfect app that suits your betting needs. While we have done the heavy lifting for you, we expect that you remain cautious while betting and practice responsible gambling to stay ahead of your betting habits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is online betting legal in Nigeria?

Yes, online betting in Nigeria is legal, especially when you bet on any of our recommended platforms. To keep yourself safe, only sign up with operators that are licensed and regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

What are the best betting sites in Nigeria?

The best betting sites in Nigeria are Bet9ja, SportyBet, Betway, 1xBet, and Betano. These platforms offer juicy bonuses, excellent support service, secure payment methods, and fast payout.

Which betting sites offer the highest odds?

Odds vary across several betting sites. However, platforms like 1xbet, Bet9ja, Betano, Betking, 22Bet, and Betwinner offer the best odds.

How can I join a betting site in Nigeria?

Joining a betting site in Nigeria is straightforward and fast. You can sign up using your details such as full name, email address, phone number, unique username, and password. Note that registration is free for all users.

How do I know that a betting site is safe and legit in Nigeria?

We advise you to choose any betting site from our recommended list as they have been thoroughly vetted to keep players safe. Top platforms like Bet9ja, 1xbet, SportyBet, 22bet, and Livescorebet are safe and legit for players.

Can I bet in Nigeria using cryptocurrency?

Yes, it is possible to bet in Nigeria using cryptocurrency as top sites like Stake.com, 22bet, and BC.Game support payments with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and USDT.