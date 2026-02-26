Age verification required
Osimhen loses out to Lookman’s teammate as UEFA announce prestigious award
Victor Osimhen’s heroic display in the Champions League was not enough to earn him UEFA’s Player of the Week prize, as the award instead went to Alexander Sørloth.
The Nigerian striker finished fourth in the final voting despite firing Galatasaray into the round of 16 with a decisive extra-time goal.
Sørloth shines as Osimhen misses out
Victor Osimhen had been nominated after scoring a crucial extra-time goal to help Galatasaray seal a dramatic 7-5 aggregate victory over Juventus.
Although the Turkish side lost 3-2 on the night, Osimhen’s composed 101st-minute finish proved decisive in sending them into the round of 16 for the first time in 12 years.
The forward’s relentless pressing and leadership earned him man-of-the-match honours, while his strike took his tally to seven goals in this season’s competition.
However, the weekly award went to Alexander Sørloth after his stunning hat-trick powered Atlético Madrid to a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in their playoff second leg. One of Sørloth’s goals was assisted by Ademola Lookman.
How UEFA voting unfolded
Second place went to Jens Petter Hauge, who impressed as Bodø/Glimt stunned Inter Milan to make Champions League history.
Aurélien Tchouaméni of Real Madrid finished third, leaving Osimhen in fourth place despite his match-winning impact.
1st: Alexander Sørloth— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2026
2nd: Jens Petter Hauge
3rd: Aurélien Tchouaméni
4th: Victor Osimhen
Hat-trick hero Sørloth wins Player of the Week! ⚽⚽⚽@PlayStationEU | #UCLPOTW pic.twitter.com/3dWEYHyZDn
The round of 16 draw will take place in Nyon on February 27, where Galatasaray will learn whether they face Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the next stage.
While he missed out on the individual accolade, Osimhen’s performances continue to underline his status as one of Europe’s most decisive forwards.