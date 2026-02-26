Osimhen loses out to Lookman’s teammate as UEFA announce prestigious award

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen missed out on the UEFA award, which went to Ademola Lookman's teammate instead

Victor Osimhen’s heroic display in the Champions League was not enough to earn him UEFA’s Player of the Week prize, as the award instead went to Alexander Sørloth.

The Nigerian striker finished fourth in the final voting despite firing Galatasaray into the round of 16 with a decisive extra-time goal.

Sørloth shines as Osimhen misses out

Victor Osimhen had been nominated after scoring a crucial extra-time goal to help Galatasaray seal a dramatic 7-5 aggregate victory over Juventus.

Although the Turkish side lost 3-2 on the night, Osimhen’s composed 101st-minute finish proved decisive in sending them into the round of 16 for the first time in 12 years.

Victor Osimhen with his man of the match award.

The forward’s relentless pressing and leadership earned him man-of-the-match honours, while his strike took his tally to seven goals in this season’s competition.

However, the weekly award went to Alexander Sørloth after his stunning hat-trick powered Atlético Madrid to a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in their playoff second leg. One of Sørloth’s goals was assisted by Ademola Lookman.

How UEFA voting unfolded

Second place went to Jens Petter Hauge, who impressed as Bodø/Glimt stunned Inter Milan to make Champions League history.

Aurélien Tchouaméni of Real Madrid finished third, leaving Osimhen in fourth place despite his match-winning impact.

1st: Alexander Sørloth

2nd: Jens Petter Hauge

3rd: Aurélien Tchouaméni

4th: Victor Osimhen



Hat-trick hero Sørloth wins Player of the Week! ⚽⚽⚽@PlayStationEU | #UCLPOTW pic.twitter.com/3dWEYHyZDn — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2026

The round of 16 draw will take place in Nyon on February 27, where Galatasaray will learn whether they face Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the next stage.