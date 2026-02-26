Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
Victor Osimhen has been named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week following his decisive display for Galatasaray, but compatriot Ademola Lookman failed to make the cut.
The Nigerian striker’s heroics ensured recognition in the weekly XI, even though he narrowly missed out on the Player of the Week award.
Osimhen rewarded for decisive Juventus display
Victor Osimhen earned his spot after scoring a crucial extra-time goal to seal Galatasaray’s dramatic 7-5 aggregate victory over Juventus.
Although the Turkish giants lost 3-2 on the night, Osimhen’s composed 101st-minute finish proved decisive, sending them into the round of 16 for the first time in 12 years.
Presenting the Team of the Week 🌟@cryptocom | #UCLTOTW pic.twitter.com/Ev9shtCzt6— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2026
His relentless pressing and leadership saw him claim man-of-the-match honours, while the goal took his tally to seven in this season’s competition, underlining his reputation as one of Europe’s most clinical forwards.
However, the Player of the Week award went to Alexander Sørloth after his hat-trick powered Atlético Madrid to a 4-1 win over Club Brugge.
Lookman misses out despite assist
One of Sørloth’s goals was assisted by Ademola Lookman, but the Nigerian winger was not included in the final Team of the Week selection.
Surprise package Bodø/Glimt had two representatives, Jens Petter Hauge and Odin Bjørtuft, after their shock win over Inter Milan. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain) were also included.
Weston McKennie was the only eliminated player selected, joined in defence by Edmond Tapsoba and Davide Zappacosta, with Jan Oblak in goal.
The round of 16 draw will take place in Nyon on February 27, where Galatasaray will discover whether they face Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur next.