Advertisement

Osimhen surpasses Drogba, makes African history in Champions League

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:52 - 26 February 2026
Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continues to blaze a trail in Europe, even overcoming his own idol
Advertisement

Victor Osimhen has entered elite company after overtaking his idol Didier Drogba in UEFA’s scoring charts.

Advertisement

The Nigerian striker’s latest Champions League heroics have not only powered Galatasaray into the knockout stages but also etched his name into African football history.

Osimhen climbs above Drogba in historic ranking

Victor Osimhen has now scored 16 UEFA Champions League goals in just 25 appearances, making him the highest-scoring Nigerian in the competition’s history.

The Nigerian striker’s rapid goal-scoring rate places him second among African players for most goals after 25 matches.

Advertisement

In doing so, Osimhen moved ahead of his idol Didier Drogba, who managed 15 goals in his first 25 Champions League outings. Only Serhou Guirassy has scored more in that span, with 18 goals.

Osimhen has netted seven times in this season’s competition for Galatasaray, proving once again that he is one of Europe’s most electric forwards.

Juventus heroics earn Team of the Week spot

The Super Eagles star’s latest milestone came on the back of another match-winning display against Juventus. Osimhen scored a crucial extra-time goal to seal Galatasaray’s dramatic 7-5 aggregate victory, despite a 3-2 defeat on the night.

Advertisement

His composed finish in the 101st minute sent the Turkish giants into the round of 16 for the first time in 12 years.

The forward’s relentless pressing and clinical goal earned him man-of-the-match honours and a place in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week.

Although he narrowly missed out on the Player of the Week award to Alexander Sørloth after the Atlético Madrid striker’s hat-trick against Club Brugge, Osimhen’s record-breaking numbers tell their own story, one that now sees him surpass a continental legend.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
‘He is the second captain’ - Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion between Osimhen and Moses
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard
Football
27.02.2026
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard after a fan grabs Inter Miami star in shocking incident
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Football
27.02.2026
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football
27.02.2026
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
27.02.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis (Feb 23 – March 1, 2026)
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns
Football
27.02.2026
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns