Osimhen surpasses Drogba, makes African history in Champions League
Victor Osimhen has entered elite company after overtaking his idol Didier Drogba in UEFA’s scoring charts.
The Nigerian striker’s latest Champions League heroics have not only powered Galatasaray into the knockout stages but also etched his name into African football history.
Osimhen climbs above Drogba in historic ranking
Victor Osimhen has now scored 16 UEFA Champions League goals in just 25 appearances, making him the highest-scoring Nigerian in the competition’s history.
The Nigerian striker’s rapid goal-scoring rate places him second among African players for most goals after 25 matches.
Osimhen overtakes Drogba 📈#UCL pic.twitter.com/4atC9T0U0D— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2026
In doing so, Osimhen moved ahead of his idol Didier Drogba, who managed 15 goals in his first 25 Champions League outings. Only Serhou Guirassy has scored more in that span, with 18 goals.
Osimhen has netted seven times in this season’s competition for Galatasaray, proving once again that he is one of Europe’s most electric forwards.
Juventus heroics earn Team of the Week spot
The Super Eagles star’s latest milestone came on the back of another match-winning display against Juventus. Osimhen scored a crucial extra-time goal to seal Galatasaray’s dramatic 7-5 aggregate victory, despite a 3-2 defeat on the night.
His composed finish in the 101st minute sent the Turkish giants into the round of 16 for the first time in 12 years.
The forward’s relentless pressing and clinical goal earned him man-of-the-match honours and a place in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week.
Although he narrowly missed out on the Player of the Week award to Alexander Sørloth after the Atlético Madrid striker’s hat-trick against Club Brugge, Osimhen’s record-breaking numbers tell their own story, one that now sees him surpass a continental legend.