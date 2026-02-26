They are number one, ahead of Arsenal — Sami Khedira predicts UCL winners

World Cup winner Sami Khedira has revealed his top pick to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

This season's UEFA Champions League knockout stage promises to be as keenly contested as ever, and former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has backed Bundesliga side Bayern Munich to win it all.

Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern stormed into the knockout stages, winning seven of their eight group matches.

Bayern Munich backed to win UCL over Arsenal

As a top seed, Bayern will face either Bayer Leverkusen or Atalanta in the next round, with the draw scheduled for Friday. The German giants are expected to be strong favorites to advance, regardless of their opponent.

Bayern Munich players celebrate a goal against Sporting CP in the Champions League. Photo: Imago

A key factor in their success has been the sensational form of Harry Kane. The England captain has been prolific, scoring eight goals in eight Champions League appearances and an incredible 28 in the Bundesliga.

Khedira believes Bayern are the "absolute number one" contender, provided they can avoid the injury crisis that hampered their previous campaign.

Arsenal are one of the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

"For me, it will be crucial that Bayern Munich go into the knockout phase reasonably rested," the former Real Madrid and Juventus midfielder told German outlet Kicker.

"But the most important thing in this crucial phase will be that their spine, their absolute top players and game-changers, are healthy and fit, especially mentally."

"Then, for me, they are the absolute number one, even ahead of Arsenal," he added.

Last season, Bayern were missing key players Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, and Dayot Upamecano during their quarter-final exit.

Khedira noted the impact of these absences, explaining, "At this level, no squad can really compensate for that.

"That’s especially true when Bayern’s squad is deliberately kept smaller, consciously consisting of younger players and talents."