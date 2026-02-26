Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
They are number one, ahead of Arsenal — Sami Khedira predicts UCL winners
This season's UEFA Champions League knockout stage promises to be as keenly contested as ever, and former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has backed Bundesliga side Bayern Munich to win it all.
Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern stormed into the knockout stages, winning seven of their eight group matches.
Bayern Munich backed to win UCL over Arsenal
As a top seed, Bayern will face either Bayer Leverkusen or Atalanta in the next round, with the draw scheduled for Friday. The German giants are expected to be strong favorites to advance, regardless of their opponent.
A key factor in their success has been the sensational form of Harry Kane. The England captain has been prolific, scoring eight goals in eight Champions League appearances and an incredible 28 in the Bundesliga.
Khedira believes Bayern are the "absolute number one" contender, provided they can avoid the injury crisis that hampered their previous campaign.
"For me, it will be crucial that Bayern Munich go into the knockout phase reasonably rested," the former Real Madrid and Juventus midfielder told German outlet Kicker.
"But the most important thing in this crucial phase will be that their spine, their absolute top players and game-changers, are healthy and fit, especially mentally."
"Then, for me, they are the absolute number one, even ahead of Arsenal," he added.
Last season, Bayern were missing key players Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, and Dayot Upamecano during their quarter-final exit.
Khedira noted the impact of these absences, explaining, "At this level, no squad can really compensate for that.
"That’s especially true when Bayern’s squad is deliberately kept smaller, consciously consisting of younger players and talents."
The draw for the next round of the Champions League will be held on Friday, February 27.