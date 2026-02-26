‘I would like to escape Liverpool’ - Osimhen claims Slot’s team want revenge and he is scared of facing them in UCL knockout

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has acknowledged that a potential Champions League last-16 clash with Liverpool would be a "revenge" mission for the Premier League side.

The Nigerian international was instrumental for the Turkish champions on Wednesday, helping them overcome a dramatic play-off against Juventus to book their spot in Friday's knockout draw.

Galatasaray seemed destined for the next round after a commanding 5-2 first-leg victory in Istanbul. However, a determined Juventus fought back in the return leg, scoring three unanswered goals to tie the aggregate score at 5-5 and force extra time.

Osimhen broke the deadlock with a crucial goal before Barış Alper Yılmaz added another, sealing a 7-5 aggregate win and keeping Galatasaray's European ambitions alive.

Osimhen speaks on playing Liverpool again

With a potential tie against an English club like Liverpool or Tottenham awaiting, Osimhen has revealed that he sees the Reds coming for revenge.

Galatasaray have already demonstrated their ability to challenge Europe's elite, securing a memorable 1-0 victory over Arne Slot's Liverpool during the group stage.

Osimhen scored the decisive goal in that match, converting a penalty in Istanbul. Despite that success, he is fully aware that a second encounter, particularly at Anfield, would present a much tougher challenge.

Galatasaray progressed to the round of 16 but Osimhen || Imago

In an interview with CBS Sports, Osimhen shared his thoughts on facing either Liverpool or Tottenham.

"To be honest with you, meeting Liverpool now is going to be like some sort of revenge," the forward stated.

"I wouldn’t say much, but I would like to escape Liverpool. But if they come, yeah, we’re going to dig it out, but it’s not going to be easy."

As the draw approaches on Friday, Galatasaray supporters are anxious to learn their next opponent.

