Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Nigeria secures spot in 2026 FIFAe Nations League
Nigeria has been officially named among the countries set to compete in the 2026 FIFAe Nations League, according to a confirmation from FIFA.
The season will feature competition across three separate divisions: eFootball (console), eFootball (mobile), and Rocket League.
Nigeria qualifies in all 3 categories
FIFA announced that 115 nations qualified for the console competition, 81 for mobile, and 84 for Rocket League. Nigeria successfully secured a place in all three formats, underlining the country’s growing presence in global esports.
The qualification also comes after a disappointment. Nigeria failed to reach the 2025 FIFAe World Cup in Saudi Arabia, having been knocked out in the quarter-finals by South Africa.
This latest breakthrough gives the team a fresh platform to reassert itself on the global stage and potentially challenge for honours across multiple gaming titles.