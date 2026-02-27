Nigeria secures spot in 2026 FIFAe Nations League

Nigeria has qualified for all three divisions of the 2026 FIFAe Nations League.

Nigeria has been officially named among the countries set to compete in the 2026 FIFAe Nations League, according to a confirmation from FIFA.

The season will feature competition across three separate divisions: eFootball (console), eFootball (mobile), and Rocket League.

Nigeria qualifies in all 3 categories

FIFA announced that 115 nations qualified for the console competition, 81 for mobile, and 84 for Rocket League. Nigeria successfully secured a place in all three formats, underlining the country’s growing presence in global esports.

The qualification also comes after a disappointment. Nigeria failed to reach the 2025 FIFAe World Cup in Saudi Arabia, having been knocked out in the quarter-finals by South Africa.

