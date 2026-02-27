Advertisement

Nigeria secures spot in 2026 FIFAe Nations League

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:23 - 27 February 2026
Nigeria has qualified for all three divisions of the 2026 FIFAe Nations League.
Advertisement

Nigeria has been officially named among the countries set to compete in the 2026 FIFAe Nations League, according to a confirmation from FIFA.

Advertisement

The season will feature competition across three separate divisions: eFootball (console), eFootball (mobile), and Rocket League.

Nigeria qualifies in all 3 categories

FIFA announced that 115 nations qualified for the console competition, 81 for mobile, and 84 for Rocket League. Nigeria successfully secured a place in all three formats, underlining the country’s growing presence in global esports.

Advertisement

The qualification also comes after a disappointment. Nigeria failed to reach the 2025 FIFAe World Cup in Saudi Arabia, having been knocked out in the quarter-finals by South Africa.

Advertisement

This latest breakthrough gives the team a fresh platform to reassert itself on the global stage and potentially challenge for honours across multiple gaming titles.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
‘He is the second captain’ - Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion between Osimhen and Moses
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard
Football
27.02.2026
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard after a fan grabs Inter Miami star in shocking incident
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Football
27.02.2026
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football
27.02.2026
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
27.02.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis (Feb 23 – March 1, 2026)
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns
Football
27.02.2026
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns