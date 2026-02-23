Advertisement

Fans urge FIFA to cancel 2026 World Cup matches in Mexico after Cartel violence

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:21 - 23 February 2026
Fans are calling on FIFA to reconsider 2026 World Cup matches in Mexico following violent clashes after the reported death of cartel leader El Mencho.
World football’s governing body, FIFA, is facing mounting pressure from fans to reconsider staging the 2026 World Cup matches in Mexico after violent unrest erupted in parts of the country.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy - Source: Unsplash

The backlash follows a major security operation that reportedly resulted in the death of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the alleged leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The incident has sparked clashes between cartel members and Mexican armed forces across several regions.

According to reports, the 59-year-old cartel figure was killed during a military raid in Jalisco state. Authorities said multiple suspects died during the operation, while others were injured.

U.S. officials confirmed that intelligence support was provided, with the United States Department of State having previously offered a reward for information leading to his capture.

Violence spreads across key regions

In the aftermath, violence flared in multiple cities. Reports indicate roadblocks were set up, vehicles were set ablaze, and confrontations broke out between armed groups and security forces.

Particular concern has centred on Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s designated host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

Disturbances were also reported in Puerto Vallarta, a major tourist destination, where videos circulating on social media appeared to show fires and heavy smoke in urban areas.

Fans react ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Mexico is set to co-host the 2026 tournament alongside the United States and Canada, marking a historic tri-nation edition of the competition.

However, amid the unrest, some fans have taken to social media to question whether matches scheduled in Mexican cities should proceed as planned.

