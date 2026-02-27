'Every league would want him' - Former Watford captain names Victor Osimhen among world’s top 5 strikers

Former Watford captain ranked Victor Osimhen among the top five strikers in world football.

Former Watford captain Troy Deeney has placed Victor Osimhen among the top five strikers currently playing in world football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victor Osimhen scores the decisive goal in extra time.

Victor Osimhen, who was nominated for UEFA Champions League Player of the Week after his extra-time goal secured Galatasaray's qualification against Juventus in a dramatic playoff, despite a 3-2 loss resulting in a 7-5 aggregate victory.

What Deeney said

Speaking on the CBS Sports Golazo show, Deeney praised the Nigerian forward and described him as a striker any league would welcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Premier League striker emphasised the Napoli forward’s all-round qualities.

Deeney also addressed speculation around Osimhen’s future, suggesting that financial considerations have played a major role in limiting potential transfers.

He said, “Every league would want him; he’s physical, he’s strong and rough around the edges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While comparing him stylistically to other elite forwards, he noted, “Don’t get me wrong, he doesn’t look the silkiest, he’s not the Harry Kane type of striker.”

“When you watch him, technically, he’s very good. He’ll bash you about; he can link the play, run in behind, and he scores goals, which is the most important thing.

Victor Osimhen scores a decisive goal for Gala.

“A lot of why he hasn’t moved on has been financial,” Deeney explained. “I think when you start to look at him, the value is always going to be high, and if you look at him, only one or two players in Europe are better than him in every department,” he added.

Advertisement