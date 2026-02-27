Advertisement

FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:34 - 27 February 2026
FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed full confidence in Mexico’s role as 2026 World Cup co-host after talks with President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Advertisement

Gianni Infantino has reiterated FIFA’s “full confidence” in Mexico’s ability to host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a phone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Advertisement
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is not happy with what happened in the AFCON 2025 final.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is not happy with what happened in the AFCON 2025 final.

Following violent unrest in Mexico, fans pressured FIFA to reconsider the country's role in hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The backlash stems from a security operation that allegedly killed Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), triggering clashes between cartel members and Mexican forces.

What Infantino said

In an official statement, Infantino stressed that preparations remain on track despite mounting security concerns linked to cartel-related violence in parts of the country.

Advertisement

“I had an excellent conversation earlier today with the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum. I reiterated our full confidence in the host country and look forward to it staging all scheduled matches there at what will be the most inclusive and greatest FIFA World Cup ever,” Infantino said.

Sheinbaum echoed that sentiment, writing on social media: “I spoke by phone with FIFA President Gianni Infantino; we continue working as usual to successfully host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Advertisement

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 teams and 104 matches across three host nations: Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Mexico is scheduled to stage 13 matches at three venues: Estadio Azteca (Mexico City), Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) and Estadio Akron (Guadalajara).

Estadio Azteca is set to host the tournament’s opening match on June 11, 2026, marking Mexico’s third time hosting the World Cup after 1970 and 1986.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
‘He is the second captain’ - Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion between Osimhen and Moses
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard
Football
27.02.2026
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard after a fan grabs Inter Miami star in shocking incident
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Football
27.02.2026
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football
27.02.2026
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
27.02.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis (Feb 23 – March 1, 2026)
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns
Football
27.02.2026
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns