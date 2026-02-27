Age verification required
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns
Gianni Infantino has reiterated FIFA’s “full confidence” in Mexico’s ability to host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a phone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Following violent unrest in Mexico, fans pressured FIFA to reconsider the country's role in hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The backlash stems from a security operation that allegedly killed Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), triggering clashes between cartel members and Mexican forces.
What Infantino said
In an official statement, Infantino stressed that preparations remain on track despite mounting security concerns linked to cartel-related violence in parts of the country.
“I had an excellent conversation earlier today with the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum. I reiterated our full confidence in the host country and look forward to it staging all scheduled matches there at what will be the most inclusive and greatest FIFA World Cup ever,” Infantino said.
Sheinbaum echoed that sentiment, writing on social media: “I spoke by phone with FIFA President Gianni Infantino; we continue working as usual to successfully host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”
Conversé por llamada telefónica con el presidente de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino; seguimos trabajando como hasta ahora para realizar con éxito la Copa Mundial de Fútbol 2026.— Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) February 27, 2026
Confirmamos la confianza en el país. pic.twitter.com/CCPAkfWp4T
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 teams and 104 matches across three host nations: Mexico, the United States, and Canada.
Mexico is scheduled to stage 13 matches at three venues: Estadio Azteca (Mexico City), Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) and Estadio Akron (Guadalajara).
Estadio Azteca is set to host the tournament’s opening match on June 11, 2026, marking Mexico’s third time hosting the World Cup after 1970 and 1986.