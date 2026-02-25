Advertisement

Victor Osimhen set to report Galatasaray to FIFA over alleged unpaid wages

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:18 - 25 February 2026
Osimhen delivered two assists vs Juve,
Osimhen delivered two assists vs Juve, - Photo: IMAGO
Victor Osimhen is reportedly prepared to report Galatasaray to FIFA over alleged unpaid wages
Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has reportedly warned Galatasaray that he is prepared to escalate a salary dispute with the club to FIFA over alleged unpaid wages.

According to Turkish journalist Dogus, the Super Eagles striker has not received his salary and has already initiated contact with football’s global governing body.

The report further claims Osimhen could refuse to feature for the club if the issue is not resolved swiftly.

What Osimhen said

Expressing frustration over the situation, Osimhen reportedly said: “Football is not an arena for secret games; it’s a sport.”

Osimhen has been a central figure in Galatasaray’s attack this season, delivering goals and key performances in domestic and European competitions.

Whereas, Galatasaray will face Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday for a spot in the Champions League round of 16. After their decisive 5-2 victory in the first leg, Osimhen, a key player in that match, asserts that they will aim for another win, despite the reasonable approach of playing defensively to protect their advantage.

"We have only one thing on our minds. We are aware that we won the first match 5-2. We are also aware that we are facing Juventus. 

“In these kinds of matches, everything is decided on the pitch. We know how we should approach such matches. The next 90 minutes will be long for us. 

“The conditions will also have a big impact. The match will be difficult. We have made our preparations. We aim to play offensive football in the second match, just like in the first” he said, per Mackolik.

