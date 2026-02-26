‘It’s been a really difficult week for him’ - Wolves manager opens up on Arokodare struggles after online racial abuse

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Rob Edwards has revealed that striker Tolu Arokodare has endured a "really difficult week" after being subjected to racist abuse online following the team's recent match.

Arokodare was targeted with racist messages on social media after missing a first-half penalty in Wolves' 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

In the wake of the incident, Wolves issued a strong statement condemning the abuse and have been providing private support to the forward.

The Premier League has also been in contact, offering its support amid growing concerns over online discrimination in football.

Rob speaks on Arokodare’s online attack

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Friday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa, Edwards addressed the vitriol aimed at the Nigerian international.

Rob Edwards, Wolves manager Credit: Imago

Edwards described the emotional toll the attacks had taken on his player but also highlighted the wave of encouragement from fans.

"It’s been a really difficult week for him. He was upset and angered by it, understandably so," Edwards told the club's official website.

"We’ve supported him, and I’ve had a few individual chats with him. We’ve spoken about it as a group as well, to make sure that we get around him and support him," the manager explained.

"Then he’s had overwhelming support from a lot of Wolves fans and other people reaching out, which is really good."

Tolu Arokodare || Imago

Edwards expressed his frustration with the recurring nature of these incidents. "We’re talking about something that we’re having to do far too many times," he said. "There have been several very high-profile instances over this last week, which is really sad."

He confirmed that Arokodare will provide a statement to the authorities as part of the investigation. "The authorities and the police know," Edwards stated. "Tolu will be asked to give a statement at some stage over the next few days."

The UK Football Policing Unit has initiated an investigation into the abuse directed at Arokodare, as part of a broader effort to combat racism targeting players across the league.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEcKxNmZuJM