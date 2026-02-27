A proper striker -Former England striker hails Osimhen

Andros Townsend applauds Victor Osimhen’s decisive strike against Juventus.

Former England international Andros Townsend has praised Victor Osimhen for his decisive goal against Juventus in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff encounter.

Osimhen struck in first-half stoppage time, latching onto a pass from Burak Yılmaz before firing a low drive beyond goalkeeper Mattia Perin to restore his side’s lead in a gripping contest.

Victor Osimhen with his man of the match award.

What Towsend said

Analysing the goal on the Champions League world feed, Townsend highlighted the Nigerian striker’s composure and instinct inside the box.

“As soon as it arrives on that side, on his right foot, you know that he won’t hesitate in getting that shot away and certainly hit the target,” Townsend said.

The former winger emphasised Osimhen’s intelligent movement before the strike.

“Great run, he peels off. [Federico] Gatti’s outstretched leg not doing enough and he fires this one past Mattia Perin.

“It does go through the goalkeeper’s legs, but it is a centre-forward’s finish. A proper finish there from Victor Osimhen and he really has brought his team out of jail,” he explained.