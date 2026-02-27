Barcelona hit by fresh injury blow amid UCL, LaLiga chase

Barcelona's preparations for their upcoming La Liga clash against Villarreal have been disrupted by a significant injury to key midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Frenkie de Jong sustained a hamstring tear during a recent training session after Barcelona's 3-0 win over Levante, according to reports.

The injury is expected to keep him out of action for at least a month, dealing a major blow to the Catalan club during a crucial period of the season.

Frenkie de Jong hands Barcelona huge injury blow

🚨⚠️ Frenkie de Jong will be out for 4/5 weeks with muscle injury suffered in training. pic.twitter.com/0fshE0w4OW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2026

If the timeline proves accurate, De Jong will miss a demanding series of fixtures. Barcelona is scheduled to face Villarreal, Athletic Club, Sevilla, and Rayo Vallecano in the league.

His absence will also be felt in the decisive second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona | IMAGO

Furthermore, Barça's Champions League campaign is set to resume next month, with a critical knockout tie against Newcastle for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Manager Hansi Flick will now have to navigate this challenging schedule without one of his most important players.

De Jong's unfortunate injury could, however, present an opportunity for others in the squad. Young midfielder Marc Bernal, who has recently impressed with goals in victories over Real Mallorca and Levante, may now see an increased role in the starting lineup.

