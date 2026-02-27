The takeover continues: Lookman eyes more damage as Atletico visit struggling Oviedo

The Super Eagles superstar averaging a goal or assist every 65 minutes as Simeone's side head to the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman heads into Saturday's LaLiga fixture against Real Oviedo as the most talked-about winter signing in Spanish football and with good reason.

Since arriving at Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in early February, Lookman has been nothing short of sensational, producing the kind of performances that make supporters wonder how they ever managed without him.

A goal or assist every 65 minutes and four goals in six appearances across all competitions. A Copa del Rey demolition of Barcelona that is already the stuff of Atletico history.

The Nigerian star is not slowing down. If anything, he is just getting started at LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid.

Ademola Lookman opened his LaLiga account for Atletico last weekend.

What Lookman has already done

Real Oviedo visit the Estadio Carlos Tartiere on Saturday at 9 pm . For Lookman, it is another opportunity. For Oviedo, it is another problem they are ill-equipped to solve.

The numbers are extraordinary for a player still finding his feet in a new country, a new league, and a new system. But the numbers only tell part of the story.

Against Espanyol last weekend, Lookman was the defining figure in a 4-2 victory, scoring his first LaLiga goal with a brilliant headed effort, finding the right space and time through the defence before slotting home with the composure of a man who has been doing this for years. His performance cemented his place as Diego Simeone's most dangerous attacking weapon.

Lookman ended is LaLiga drought vs Espanyol.

Midweek brought a Champions League assignment against Club Brugge. Sorloth grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick in a 4-1 win, but those watching closely noted what Lookman's introduction from the bench did to the tempo and energy of Atletico's play.

He does not need to score to influence a match. His movement, his directness, and his ability to stretch defences create space that his teammates exploit.

Lookman sets up one of Atletico's goal for Sorloth in the UCL.

And then there is the Barcelona game. The Copa del Rey. Four-nil. Lookman scored. Lookman assisted. The Wanda Metropolitano roared. An African player of the year, announced to his new club in the most emphatic way imaginable.

The Oviedo opportunity

Oviedo arrive at this fixture as the bottom side in LaLiga, carrying the second-worst defensive record in the division. For a forward averaging a goal contribution every 65 minutes, that is not a match-up. It is an invitation.

Ademola Lookman celebrates with Julian Alvarez after his goal.

Lookman is expected to start on the left of Simeone's attacking trident, a position that gives him the freedom to cut inside onto his right foot or drive at defenders on the outside. Against an Oviedo backline that has been leaking goals all season, both options are equally dangerous.

There is an intriguing angle to this fixture. Standing in Lookman's path in the Oviedo defence is Eric Bailly, the former Manchester United centre-back and fellow African, now tasked with keeping one of the continent's most in-form forwards quiet on Saturday night.

Bailly is experienced, physical, and no stranger to big occasions. But Lookman is a player in the kind of form where individual quality overwhelms tactical preparation. The Nigerian against the Ivorian is a battle within the battle worth watching closely.

The bigger picture

Atletico Madrid head into Saturday sitting level on points with third-placed Villarreal, with their eyes firmly on securing a Champions League qualification spot for next season.

Lookman has failed to score in two matches before breaking his dock.

Every LaLiga point matters, and Simeone will demand nothing less than full intensity against a side that, despite their league position, will fight for everything in front of their own supporters.

But if Lookman continues on his current trajectory, Oviedo's defensive struggles will be exposed before the night is out.

Four goals in six games. A historic record matched. A city already in love with him.