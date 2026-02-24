Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge: Onyedika absence proves costly as super-sub Lookman inspires R16 passage

Ademola Lookman's introduction from the bench inspired Atletico Madrid's comfortable win over Club Brugge

Despite starting the match on the bench, Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman was key to Atletico Madrid's 4-1 Champions League playoff win over Club Brugge to see out a 7-4 aggregate win after a 3-3 draw in the first leg.

Lookman provided the assist for Atletico Madrid's third goal, shortly after coming on as Atletico Madrid eased past Club Brugge, who were missing the influence of Super Eagles midfield dynamo Raphael Onyedika.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge: How it happened

Atlético Madrid struck first when Giuliano Simeone latched onto a dangerous cross, though Club Brugge survived a VAR check involving Simon Mignolet.

The breakthrough soon arrived as Alexander Sørloth held off Brandon Mechele too easily before firing a shot that slipped past Mignolet. Despite Atlético’s formidable record of 13 clean sheets in their last 17 European home knockout matches, Brugge responded bravely.

Mechele redeemed himself by flicking on a corner for Joel Ordóñez to level the tie on aggregate, and Hugo Vetlesen nearly turned the game around moments later, only for Jan Oblak to deny him with a fine save.

Early in the second half, Johnny Cardoso restored Atlético’s lead with a superb long-range strike, his first Champions League goal. Christos Tzolis tested Oblak again, but the Slovenian stood firm.

Sørloth then took control, scoring twice more, first finishing off a slick move involving substitutes Ademola Lookman and Antoine Griezmann, then heading home from a late corner to complete his hat-trick and seal progression.