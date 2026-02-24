Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge: Onyedika absence proves costly as super-sub Lookman inspires R16 passage

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 20:39 - 24 February 2026
Ademola Lookman's introduction from the bench inspired Atletico Madrid's comfortable win over Club Brugge

Despite starting the match on the bench, Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman was key to Atletico Madrid's 4-1 Champions League playoff win over Club Brugge to see out a 7-4 aggregate win after a 3-3 draw in the first leg.

Lookman provided the assist for Atletico Madrid's third goal, shortly after coming on as Atletico Madrid eased past Club Brugge, who were missing the influence of Super Eagles midfield dynamo Raphael Onyedika.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge: How it happened

Atlético Madrid struck first when Giuliano Simeone latched onto a dangerous cross, though Club Brugge survived a VAR check involving Simon Mignolet.

The breakthrough soon arrived as Alexander Sørloth held off Brandon Mechele too easily before firing a shot that slipped past Mignolet. Despite Atlético’s formidable record of 13 clean sheets in their last 17 European home knockout matches, Brugge responded bravely.

Mechele redeemed himself by flicking on a corner for Joel Ordóñez to level the tie on aggregate, and Hugo Vetlesen nearly turned the game around moments later, only for Jan Oblak to deny him with a fine save.

Early in the second half, Johnny Cardoso restored Atlético’s lead with a superb long-range strike, his first Champions League goal. Christos Tzolis tested Oblak again, but the Slovenian stood firm.

Sørloth then took control, scoring twice more, first finishing off a slick move involving substitutes Ademola Lookman and Antoine Griezmann, then heading home from a late corner to complete his hat-trick and seal progression.

Atlético are now unbeaten in 20 Champions League knockout matches in regulation time and will face either Liverpool or Tottenham in the Round of 16.

Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
Football
24.02.2026
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement
Basketball
24.02.2026
Ring O'clock? Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement
Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge: Onyedika absence proves costly as super-sub Lookman inspires R16 passage
Football
24.02.2026
Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge: Onyedika absence proves costly as super-sub Lookman inspires R16 passage