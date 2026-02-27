Advertisement

Will Chelsea be forced to sell Palmer, Caicedo after record-breaking €407million loss?

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 06:45 - 27 February 2026
Chelsea made a loss of €407million in the 2024/25 season, the most of any Premier League team in history
Advertisement

Chelsea’s staggering €407million loss for the 2024/25 financial year has raised eyebrows across English football, marking the largest single-season deficit ever recorded by a Premier League club.

Advertisement

But despite the eye-watering figure, there is growing confidence at Stamford Bridge that the club will not need to sacrifice any of its prized assets.

Record losses spark concern

Chelsea’s reported €407million deficit has triggered speculation that major player sales could follow as the club balances its books. However, according to reports, sources inside the club believe the headline figure does not accurately reflect their true financial position.

The losses are said to stem largely from non-cash accounting adjustments linked to BlueCo’s takeover of the club, rather than operational instability.

Advertisement

Club insiders argue that these technical financial entries have inflated the reported deficit and created a misleading picture.

Chelsea are also working closely with UEFA to meet financial targets agreed upon following previous breaches, with confidence that they remain on the right track.

Palmer and Caicedo not for sale

Despite fears that top talents could be offloaded, the Blues are reportedly under no pressure to sell key players such as Cole Palmer or Moisés Caicedo.

Club officials maintain that Chelsea are now operating as a profitable entity and have no intention of cashing in on players they consider central to their long-term project.

Advertisement

The message from within Stamford Bridge is clear: the record-breaking loss will not dictate transfer decisions.

For now, Chelsea’s focus remains on stabilising performance on the pitch while continuing to align their financial model with UEFA’s regulations, without dismantling the core of their squad.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
‘He is the second captain’ - Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion between Osimhen and Moses
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard
Football
27.02.2026
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard after a fan grabs Inter Miami star in shocking incident
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Football
27.02.2026
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football
27.02.2026
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
27.02.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis (Feb 23 – March 1, 2026)
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns
Football
27.02.2026
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns