‘He has to decide what he wants’ - Super Eagles legend speaks on Chelle’s contract negotiation

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:39 - 27 February 2026
Super Eagles legend Garba Lawal has commented on the contract negotiations between Eric Chelle and the Nigerian Football Federation.
Chelle's request for a new, more lucrative contract has sparked debate among fans and former Nigerian internationals, with many questioning the timing and justification for the demands.

The Nigerian head coach is reportedly seeking a monthly salary of $130,000, a figure the 48-year-old has clarified would cover both his own pay and that of his backroom staff.

However, Lawal, who earned 57 caps for Nigeria, argues that Chelle lacks the leverage to negotiate such terms.

Lawal speaks on Chelle’s contract

Lawal believes the NFF will find it difficult to meet the Franco-Malian coach's terms, especially since he did not win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Lawal suggested that the coach's commitment is now in question and that the NFF should consider parting ways if an agreement cannot be reached.

"For me, he has to decide what he wants. He has a contract with the NFF," Lawal explained. "If he has made up his mind to leave, then it is better to let him go. If his mind is no longer in Nigeria, and he stays, it will be difficult for him to give his all."

Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago
The 51-year-old also criticised the timing of the demands, adding, "Why didn’t he make those demands at the beginning? Or when the contract expires? 

“You cannot be halfway into a contract and start setting conditions for staying longer. Nobody told him to extend; they only expect him to respect the agreement he signed."

Meanwhile, Chelle has reportedly expressed his surprise that the details of his contract demands were leaked to the public.

