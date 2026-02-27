Age verification required
‘PSG will want revenge’ - Mixed reactions as Chelsea Face PSG in UEFA Champions League R16
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw has delivered a series of heavyweight clashes, none bigger than Chelsea versus Paris Saint-Germain.
The draw set up a mouthwatering rematch between two sides who met in the FIFA Club World Cup final.
Chelsea famously defeated PSG 3-0 in that global final.
Fans anticipate high-stakes rematch
The tie immediately sparked debate online, with many supporters framing it as a revenge mission for the French champions.
“That’s the draw everyone wanted. Two clubs that know exactly how to hurt each other are meeting again on the biggest stage. PSG will want revenge and Chelsea will want to prove the Club World Cup wasn’t a fluke,” one fan said.
That’s the draw everyone wanted. Two clubs who know exactly how to hurt each other meeting again on the biggest stage. PSG will want revenge and Chelsea will want to prove the Club World Cup wasn’t a fluke.— Tasawar Iqbal (@TasawarMQ) February 27, 2026
Another added: “Chelsea gets to play PSG again. Let’s use this to find out if that Club World Cup final game was just a fluke or Chelsea actually has the capacity to dunk on PSG again.”
a much-anticipated rematch, let's see who will prevail, at least both come from almost the same background and similar problems, both have not been able to reach their peak performance, so it will be a fairly balanced match and will definitely be heated— Footballtime (@Foottimeid) February 27, 2026
We already know how it ends, it's scripted already, bookmark this..... pic.twitter.com/uyatjveCtM— Klein ⚽ (@itzelfklein) February 27, 2026
PSG will be out to prove a point while Chelsea will want to show the world why they are the world 🌎 champion😂😂 interesting match ahead. Me with my bad belle will be watching 🍿— Blessed by God𓃵 (@Sheddyewere) February 27, 2026
Full Round of 16 Fixtures
The draw produced several blockbuster encounters: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP, PSG vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Barcelona.
Galatasaray vs Liverpool, Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta vs Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal.
🚨🏆 BREAKING: Champions League full draw and… road to Budapest. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ah9jxZIdmF— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2026
The first legs are scheduled for mid-March, with return fixtures in early April. The winners will advance to the quarter-finals as the journey toward the final intensifies.