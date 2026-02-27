‘PSG will want revenge’ - Mixed reactions as Chelsea Face PSG in UEFA Champions League R16

Chelsea face Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash that has sparked mixed reactions.

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw has delivered a series of heavyweight clashes, none bigger than Chelsea versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The draw set up a mouthwatering rematch between two sides who met in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Chelsea famously defeated PSG 3-0 in that global final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans anticipate high-stakes rematch

The tie immediately sparked debate online, with many supporters framing it as a revenge mission for the French champions.

“That’s the draw everyone wanted. Two clubs that know exactly how to hurt each other are meeting again on the biggest stage. PSG will want revenge and Chelsea will want to prove the Club World Cup wasn’t a fluke,” one fan said.

That’s the draw everyone wanted. Two clubs who know exactly how to hurt each other meeting again on the biggest stage. PSG will want revenge and Chelsea will want to prove the Club World Cup wasn’t a fluke. — Tasawar Iqbal (@TasawarMQ) February 27, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another added: “Chelsea gets to play PSG again. Let’s use this to find out if that Club World Cup final game was just a fluke or Chelsea actually has the capacity to dunk on PSG again.”

a much-anticipated rematch, let's see who will prevail, at least both come from almost the same background and similar problems, both have not been able to reach their peak performance, so it will be a fairly balanced match and will definitely be heated — Footballtime (@Foottimeid) February 27, 2026

We already know how it ends, it's scripted already, bookmark this..... pic.twitter.com/uyatjveCtM — Klein ⚽ (@itzelfklein) February 27, 2026

PSG will be out to prove a point while Chelsea will want to show the world why they are the world 🌎 champion😂😂 interesting match ahead. Me with my bad belle will be watching 🍿 — Blessed by God𓃵 (@Sheddyewere) February 27, 2026

Full Round of 16 Fixtures

Advertisement

Advertisement

The draw produced several blockbuster encounters: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP, PSG vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Barcelona.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool, Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta vs Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal.

🚨🏆 BREAKING: Champions League full draw and… road to Budapest. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ah9jxZIdmF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2026