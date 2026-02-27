Advertisement

‘PSG will want revenge’ - Mixed reactions as Chelsea Face PSG in UEFA Champions League R16

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:53 - 27 February 2026
Chelsea face Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash that has sparked mixed reactions.
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw has delivered a series of heavyweight clashes, none bigger than Chelsea versus Paris Saint-Germain.

The draw set up a mouthwatering rematch between two sides who met in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Chelsea famously defeated PSG 3-0 in that global final.

Fans anticipate high-stakes rematch

The tie immediately sparked debate online, with many supporters framing it as a revenge mission for the French champions.

“That’s the draw everyone wanted. Two clubs that know exactly how to hurt each other are meeting again on the biggest stage. PSG will want revenge and Chelsea will want to prove the Club World Cup wasn’t a fluke,” one fan said.

Another added: “Chelsea gets to play PSG again. Let’s use this to find out if that Club World Cup final game was just a fluke or Chelsea actually has the capacity to dunk on PSG again.”

Full Round of 16 Fixtures

The draw produced several blockbuster encounters: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP, PSG vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Barcelona.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool, Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta vs Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal.

The first legs are scheduled for mid-March, with return fixtures in early April. The winners will advance to the quarter-finals as the journey toward the final intensifies.

