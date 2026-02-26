We will destroy them — Premier League legend makes bold prediction for Arsenal vs Chelsea clash

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates this weekend in a must-win clash as they aim to keep distance between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Arsenal hold a five-point advantage over Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League ahead of this weekend's crucial round of fixtures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City play 24 hours earlier, against Leeds, and a win for Guardiola's men will send them within two points of the Gunners before their clash against Liam Rosenior's Blues.

Premier League legends predict Arsenal vs Chelsea clash

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the game at the Emirates, Premier League legends gathered on The Overlap podcast to share their predictions. The panel included Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Jill Scott, and guest Roberto Martinez.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, a hardcore Gunners supporter, boldly predicted a convincing win for his former club.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright || Imago

"I’m going to go 3-1. We’re going to murder them," Wright declared.

Paul Scholes, however, leaned toward the visitors. "I fancy Chelsea. I think it could be 0-0. I think it will be a draw or a Chelsea win," the Manchester United icon said, citing the tight Carabao Cup semi-final between the sides earlier in the season

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roy Keane sided more with Arsenal, warning of Chelsea's tendency to self-sabotage.

"They will do something silly and get a man sent off again. Chelsea will do something daft, you watch," Keane quipped, referencing the Blues' poor disciplinary record.

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is staying focused on leading his team to silverware, despite acknowledging the Ballon d'Or whispers.

The 27-year-old midfielder has emerged as a strong contender for football's top individual prize, currently ranked by many bookmakers behind only Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Lamine Yamal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the recognition, Rice said, "It’s unreal, obviously. You want to be involved in those conversations. They’re the right ones to be involved in.