Advertisement

‘I can be involved in those conversations’ - Rice, aiming to help Arsenal win trophies to push his Ballon d'Or campaign

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:01 - 26 February 2026
Rice, aiming to help Arsenal win trophies
Declan Rice acknowledges that while being part of the Ballon d'Or conversation is an "unreal" feeling, his focus remains on securing silverware with Arsenal, which he sees as crucial for any serious bid for the prestigious award.
Advertisement

The 27-year-old midfielder has emerged as a strong contender for football's top individual prize, currently ranked by many bookmakers behind only Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Lamine Yamal.

Advertisement

With Arsenal competing for glory on four fronts, a potential Quadruple could significantly boost his chances of being named the world's best player in October.

The England international has been instrumental in Arsenal’s push for a trophy this season, having recently reached the Carabao Cup final.

Advertisement

Rice eyes Ballon d’Or award

Speaking exclusively to SunSport about the recognition, Rice said, "It’s unreal, obviously. You want to be involved in those conversations. They’re the right ones to be involved in."

However, he remains pragmatic about what it takes to win. "You see the recent Ballon d’Or winners, what they’ve won during their season," he noted. 

"Hopefully, we can have a successful season and I can be involved in those conversations. That would be amazing. If not, that’s not something I am setting my eye on. I really want the team to do well first."

Arsenal's Declan Rice || Imago
Arsenal's Declan Rice || Imago
Advertisement

Arsenal currently holds a narrow lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title race, with the season gradually coming to a close.

They are set to face the Citizens in the Carabao Cup final next month, and remain active in both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

This weekend, the Gunners face a difficult fixture against Chelsea at the Emirates and a win for them takes them closer to the EPL title.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
Super Eagles
26.02.2026
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
Football
26.02.2026
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star
Super Eagles
26.02.2026
‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star
Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles striker wins UCL man of the match against Juventus
Football
26.02.2026
Osimhen loses out to Lookman’s teammate as UEFA announce prestigious award
UD Almeria: Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club
Football
26.02.2026
BIG MOVE as Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club
"I never threatened them" — Eric Chelle finally reveals truth behind Marseille rumours
Football
26.02.2026
"I never threatened them" — Eric Chelle finally reveals truth behind Marseille rumours