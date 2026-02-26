Age verification required
‘I can be involved in those conversations’ - Rice, aiming to help Arsenal win trophies to push his Ballon d'Or campaign
The 27-year-old midfielder has emerged as a strong contender for football's top individual prize, currently ranked by many bookmakers behind only Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Lamine Yamal.
With Arsenal competing for glory on four fronts, a potential Quadruple could significantly boost his chances of being named the world's best player in October.
The England international has been instrumental in Arsenal’s push for a trophy this season, having recently reached the Carabao Cup final.
Rice eyes Ballon d’Or award
Speaking exclusively to SunSport about the recognition, Rice said, "It’s unreal, obviously. You want to be involved in those conversations. They’re the right ones to be involved in."
However, he remains pragmatic about what it takes to win. "You see the recent Ballon d’Or winners, what they’ve won during their season," he noted.
"Hopefully, we can have a successful season and I can be involved in those conversations. That would be amazing. If not, that’s not something I am setting my eye on. I really want the team to do well first."
Arsenal currently holds a narrow lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title race, with the season gradually coming to a close.
They are set to face the Citizens in the Carabao Cup final next month, and remain active in both the FA Cup and the Champions League.
This weekend, the Gunners face a difficult fixture against Chelsea at the Emirates and a win for them takes them closer to the EPL title.