‘It’s a failure of governance’ - La Liga president slams EPL for failing to address Man City’s 115 financial charges

La Liga president Javier Tebas has sharply criticised the Premier League's handling of the 115 financial charges against Manchester City, claiming the club appears to have "impunity".

Manchester City were charged with 115 financial charges after allegedly breaking some Premier League rules.

The case has been in court for a few years, with a decision yet to be made on whether the Citizens are guilty or not.

Speculation continues to mount regarding potential punishments if Manchester City is found guilty.

Tebas questions Premier League governance

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London, Tebas expressed his frustration with the extensive time it has taken for any resolution regarding City's alleged financial breaches.

Tebas argued that the prolonged investigation is a "damaging" situation that ultimately "makes the institution weaker".

LaLiga President Javier Tebas | Imago

"I understand that it’s a failure (of governance)," Tebas stated. "This happened with Manchester City and other clubs are looking and watching and listening."

He contrasted City's situation with that of other clubs facing sanctions. "(Other clubs are) being fined, having points deducted, and that’s fine if you don’t abide by the rules.

“But Manchester City has impunity," he said. "I speak to a lot of Premier League clubs, and the majority don’t understand this either. That makes the institution weaker."

Pep Guardiola || Imago

Tebas emphasised the need for clear and consistent enforcement of financial fair play rules to maintain the league's integrity.

"When you have this type of situation, you’re generating uncertainty and that’s damaging for an institution’s image," he added.

