Advertisement

‘It’s a failure of governance’ - La Liga president slams EPL for failing to address Man City’s 115 financial charges

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:46 - 26 February 2026
La Liga president slams EPL
La Liga president Javier Tebas has sharply criticised the Premier League's handling of the 115 financial charges against Manchester City, claiming the club appears to have "impunity".
Advertisement

Manchester City were charged with 115 financial charges after allegedly breaking some Premier League rules.

Advertisement

The case has been in court for a few years, with a decision yet to be made on whether the Citizens are guilty or not. 

Speculation continues to mount regarding potential punishments if Manchester City is found guilty.

Advertisement

Tebas questions Premier League governance

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London, Tebas expressed his frustration with the extensive time it has taken for any resolution regarding City's alleged financial breaches.

Tebas argued that the prolonged investigation is a "damaging" situation that ultimately "makes the institution weaker".

LaLiga President Javier Tebas
LaLiga President Javier Tebas | Imago

"I understand that it’s a failure (of governance)," Tebas stated. "This happened with Manchester City and other clubs are looking and watching and listening."

Advertisement

He contrasted City's situation with that of other clubs facing sanctions. "(Other clubs are) being fined, having points deducted, and that’s fine if you don’t abide by the rules.

“But Manchester City has impunity," he said. "I speak to a lot of Premier League clubs, and the majority don’t understand this either. That makes the institution weaker."

Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola || Imago

Tebas emphasised the need for clear and consistent enforcement of financial fair play rules to maintain the league's integrity. 

"When you have this type of situation, you’re generating uncertainty and that’s damaging for an institution’s image," he added.

Advertisement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEcKxNmZuJM
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
‘He is the second captain’ - Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion between Osimhen and Moses
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard
Football
27.02.2026
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard after a fan grabs Inter Miami star in shocking incident
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Football
27.02.2026
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football
27.02.2026
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
27.02.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis (Feb 23 – March 1, 2026)
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns
Football
27.02.2026
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns