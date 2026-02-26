Age verification required
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
Former Arsenal and Marseille winger Robert Pirès has backed teenage midfielder Ethan Nwaneri to thrive despite the instability surrounding his early days at Marseille.
The Nigerian-born prospect has found himself navigating turbulence just weeks after arriving in the south of France.
Pirès backs Nwaneri to handle Marseille pressure
Robert Pirès dismissed concerns about the challenging environment at Olympique de Marseille, insisting the 18-year-old has the temperament to cope.
“The English aren’t afraid of anything,” Pirès said in an interview with La Provence. “I’m not worried about him.”
Ethan Nwaneri initially moved to Marseille to continue his development under Roberto De Zerbi, but the Italian’s departure just three weeks later added uncertainty to an already turbulent campaign.
Pirès, however, believes the teenager’s qualities will shine through. “He is technically very good, he takes players on, he provokes,” he said, highlighting the youngster’s attacking instincts and confidence on the ball.
Support system key in demanding environment
Marseille remain in a tight race near the top of Ligue 1 while also competing in the Coupe de France, ensuring the pressure rarely drops at the Stade Vélodrome. Yet Pirès sees opportunity in the challenge.
“Over the last three months, Habib Beye can bring him something – and vice versa,” he explained, noting that the coach’s ability to speak English fluently will ease communication.
“What is good for him is that Habib speaks English very well,” Pirès added, also pointing out that Mason Greenwood could help the teenager settle.
With Marseille preparing for a crucial clash against Lyon after training in Marbella, Nwaneri has already featured on the bench in recent matches. Backed by experience and belief, Pirès is confident the Nigerian-born talent has what it takes to succeed.