‘You want to divide the dressing room’ - Ex-Super Eagles star warns Osimhen to be careful with his words

Ex-Super Eagles star Ifeanyi Udeze has advised Victor Osimhen to be careful with his words after the striker publicly criticised his Galatasaray teammates' performance in their UEFA Champions League second-leg defeat against Juventus.

Galatasaray secured a spot in the Round of 16 of the Champions League after defeating Juventus on goal difference in the playoffs.

The Lions took a huge advantage in the first leg in Turkey, with a 5-2 victory, but in the second leg, they almost lost their three-goal lead.

However, Osimhen scored the crucial extra-time goal that secured Galatasaray's place in the last 16, with the game ending 3-2, but they advanced on a 7-4 aggregate.

Udeze warns Osimhen

Following the dramatic 3-2 win in Turin, the Super Eagles star did not hold back in his assessment of the match, despite his decisive goal.

"I’m disappointed in the performance of the team—the whole team," Osimhen stated in a post-match interview.

Ifeanyi Udeze || X

"We qualified, but I think we have a lot to improve on if we have to go into the next round and play the big dogs. The performance wasn’t really good. Juventus deserved the win, but I’m happy we went through."

Udeze, a former Nigerian international, warned that such public remarks could damage team morale and create divisions in the dressing room.

Speaking on the matter, Udeze acknowledged Osimhen's standout effort but stressed the importance of unity.

Osimhen in action for Galatasaray || Imago

"A tree cannot make a forest. Osimhen did well—we all saw him. Truly, he was the one fighting everywhere, running up and down and putting pressure on the opponents. But everyone cannot be the same.

“He said he was disappointed in the team, and he is also part of that team. When you say you are disappointed in your teammates, that is where the problem starts. It suggests you want to divide the dressing room."

Udeze further explained that players have varying levels of confidence and that negative comments from a star player could be detrimental.