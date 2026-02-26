‘He brought his team out of jail’ - Ex-Chelsea player hails Osimhen’s finishing against Juventus in UCL

Former Chelsea captain Andy Townsend has praised Victor Osimhen for his vital extra-time goal against Juventus.

Galatasaray suffered a dramatic 3-2 loss to Juventus in a UEFA Champions League knockout playoff on Wednesday night.

Despite the defeat in Turin, Osimhen's strike proved decisive in securing the Turkish champions' progression on aggregate.

The Nigerian international was lauded for rescuing his team, under immense pressure, after scoring their first goal.

What Townsend said

Analysing the goal for the Champions League world feed, Townsend praised Osimhen's clinical instincts and movement.

"Great run, he peels off. Gatti's outstretched leg is not doing enough and he fires this one past Mattia Perin," Townsend commented.

Osimhen scores against Juventus || Imago

"It does go through the goalkeeper's legs, but it is a centre-forward's finish. A proper finish there from Victor Osimhen, and he really has brought his team out of jail."

Juventus played most of the match with 10 men after Lloyd Kelly was shown a controversial red card. However, goals from Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti, and Weston McKennie pushed the thrilling encounter into extra time.

With the first half of extra time drawing to a close, Osimhen expertly evaded defender Federico Gatti and coolly finished through the legs of goalkeeper Mattia Perin. The goal gave Galatasaray a crucial advantage over the two legs.

Osimhen scores in Champions League against Juve || Imago

The drama wasn't over, as Barış Alper Yılmaz scored in the 119th minute, but it was Osimhen's earlier effort that ultimately sealed Galatasaray's place in the round of 16.

This goal marks Osimhen's 16th in his first 25 UEFA Champions League appearances, placing him among the most prolific African scorers in the competition's history.