‘He's top 5 strikers in World football’ - Ex-EPL star hypes up Osimhen as one of the best in the World

Ex-Premier League star and CBS analyst Troy Deeney has heaped praise on Victor Osimhen following his impressive show against Juventus.

Galatasaray secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, despite losing 3-2 to Juventus in the second leg.

The Lion did most of the job in the first leg after thrashing the Old Lady 5-2 in Turkey and taking the advantage to Allianz Stadium.

However, they were on the verge of losing their advantage, thanks to a spirited fightback in injury time, to secure a 7-5 victory.

Deeney hails Osimhen

Osimhen has been a standout player for Galatasaray this season and he has received praise from a CBS analyst.

The Super Eagles star was a terror in the two legs against Juventus, providing two assists and scoring one goal.

Osimhen scores in Champions League against Juve || Imago

With his team on the verge of losing a three-goal lead after Juventus made it 5-5 on aggregate despite being one man down, Osimhen stepped up to get his team back on track.

The Nigerian international scored in 105+2 minutes of the extra time to give his team hope of qualifying before Alper Yilmaz sealed the game for them.

His performance in the game has led to Troy Deeney hailing the one-time CAF Player of the Year winner.

"If you talk about him just as a footballer, he's top 5 strikers in World football."@T_Deeney lauds Victor Osimhen after his goal helped Galatasaray qualify for the #UCL round of 16 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/5zmpD9hmkv — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 26, 2026

Speaking after the game on CBS Sports, Deeney said, "If you talk about him just as a footballer, he's top 5 strikers in world football."

This season, Osimhen has scored 16 goals and provided five assists across all competitions for Galatasaray.

