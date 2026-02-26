‘I knew it would be difficult’ - Osimhen demands more from Galatasaray after surviving Juventus nightmare

Super Eagles star refuses to celebrate as Galatasaray reach Champions League Round of 16.

In a display of elite mentality that has quickly defined his era in Istanbul, Victor Osimhen has issued a stern challenge to his Galatasaray teammates.

Despite securing a historic progress to the Champions League Round of 16 against Juventus, the Nigerian superstar was far from satisfied, calling for a decisive shift in performance if the Turkish champions hope to survive the knockout stages.

The striker’s leadership has become increasingly vocal, and his post-match assessment following the grueling clash in Turin signalled a player who refuses to settle for survival.

Even with the aggregate scoreline in their favour, Osimhen’s focus remained fixed on the tactical lapses and the "nightmare" atmosphere his side struggled to navigate.

A brutal reality check

Reflecting on the intensity of the fixture, Osimhen admitted to UEFA he was well-aware of the storm Galatasaray was walking into.

However, knowing the challenge and handling it are two different things, and the striker was quick to point out that the team's display fell short of his high standards.

"I knew it would be like this tonight – I know this team and the atmosphere in this stadium. I knew it would be difficult, that the fans would make life a real nightmare for us. Credit to the Gala supporters as well; I could hear them too, and we didn’t want to send them home disappointed. We needed this, but we have to be honest: there’s a lot we still need to improve."

Şampiyonlar Ligi tarihinde son 16 takım arasına 7 kez ile en fazla kalan Türk takımı: Galatasaray! 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/0RnqV0XuVR — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) February 26, 2026

Eyeing the elite

While the Lions celebrated their progression, after letting their first leg lead disappear, Osimhen’s gaze was already fixed on the next opponent.

He warned that the errors made against Juventus would be punished even more severely as the competition narrows down to Europe's absolute finest.

Victor Osimhen wanted more goals in the first leg.

“Now, we are happy we have passed unto the next round, of course, our next opponents are not going to be easy, but with this kind of display we put here [against Juventus] we know that we have a lot to improve on and I am so sure that before the next game we will improve a lot.”

Osimhen’s honest assessment serves as a rallying cry for a club that has long dreamed of consistent European success. For the former African Footballer of the Year, the badge deserves nothing less than perfection on the world's biggest stage.

"From here on, it’s about progressing step by step and going as far as possible. We have to fight and give our all to carry this badge even higher."

