Osimhen breaks 15-year Galatasaray record with Juventus strike

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen's match winner against Juventus set a new club record.

Victor Osimhen has officially cemented his name in Galatasaray's history books by becoming the club's all-time top foreign goalscorer in European competitions.

The record-breaking moment occurred under immense pressure during the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off second-leg clash against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

After Juventus bravely fought back from a 5-2 first-leg deficit to level the tie 5-5 on aggregate and force extra time, Osimhen delivered the decisive blow. In the 106th minute (first-half stoppage time of extra time), he latched onto a precise pass from Barış Alper Yılmaz and calmly slotted the ball home.

The goal secured a thrilling 7-5 aggregate victory to send Galatasaray into the last 16 and ensured the Nigerian striker officially surpassed Brazilian icon Mário Jardel as the most prolific foreign player in the club's continental history.

👑 Victor Osimhen attığı 13 golle, Galatasaray formasıyla Avrupa kupalarındaki en golcü yabancı futbolcu oldu. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5JXDF6XJLm — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) February 25, 2026

How Osimhen tops the historic list

Osimhen’s ascent to the top of the charts has been heavily driven by his spectacular 2025/2026 Champions League campaign, where his winner against Juventus took his tally to 7 goals in just 8 UCL matches this season.

When combined with his goals from the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League campaign (6), Osimhen now sits alone at the summit of Galatasaray’s foreign European scorers list with 13 continental goals.

This officially eclipses the previous foreign record (12) jointly held by former strikers Milan Baroš (reached the tally in 2010/11) and Shabani Nonda. Mário Jardel trails with 11. However, while Osimhen rules the foreign rankings, he still has significant ground to make up on the club's overall European scoring list.