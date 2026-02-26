Advertisement

Osimhen breaks 15-year Galatasaray record with Juventus strike

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 03:05 - 26 February 2026
Victor Osimhen scores a decisive goal for Gala.
Victor Osimhen scores a decisive goal for Gala. - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen's match winner against Juventus set a new club record.
Victor Osimhen has officially cemented his name in Galatasaray's history books by becoming the club's all-time top foreign goalscorer in European competitions. 

The record-breaking moment occurred under immense pressure during the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off second-leg clash against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. 

After Juventus bravely fought back from a 5-2 first-leg deficit to level the tie 5-5 on aggregate and force extra time, Osimhen delivered the decisive blow. In the 106th minute (first-half stoppage time of extra time), he latched onto a precise pass from Barış Alper Yılmaz and calmly slotted the ball home

The goal secured a thrilling 7-5 aggregate victory to send Galatasaray into the last 16 and ensured the Nigerian striker officially surpassed Brazilian icon Mário Jardel as the most prolific foreign player in the club's continental history.

How Osimhen tops the historic list

Osimhen’s ascent to the top of the charts has been heavily driven by his spectacular 2025/2026 Champions League campaign, where his winner against Juventus took his tally to 7 goals in just 8 UCL matches this season.

When combined with his goals from the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League campaign (6), Osimhen now sits alone at the summit of Galatasaray’s foreign European scorers list with 13 continental goals. 

This officially eclipses the previous foreign record (12) jointly held by former strikers Milan Baroš (reached the tally in 2010/11) and Shabani Nonda. Mário Jardel trails with 11. However, while Osimhen rules the foreign rankings, he still has significant ground to make up on the club's overall European scoring list. 

That supreme all-time record is still firmly held by Turkish legend Hakan Şükür, who sits in the number one spot with a towering 37 European goals. Currently, Osimhen is 25 goals away from matching Şükür’s milestone.

