Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama

Galatasaray left it late, but were rescued by Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen and qualify for the next round of the Champions League despite losing to Juventus on the night

Juventus put up an almighty fight to claw back a 5-2 deficit against Galatasaray from the first leg, but were still undone by Nigerian hitman Victor Osimhen.

Despite the Old Lady forcing extra time with a 3-0 win in normal time, Osimhen's goal in the second half of extra time turned the tide for Galatasaray, who eventually lost 3-2 on the night, but won 7-5 on aggregate.

Juventus vs Galatasaray: How it happened

Three goals down from the first leg, Juventus began the second leg at high intensity, producing an open and frantic start with chances at both ends.

Davinson Sánchez forced an early save from Mattia Perin, while Federico Gatti and Teun Koopmeiners both missed headed opportunities for the hosts. Perin then denied Victor Osimhen, and Kenan Yıldız went close before Galatasaray goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır made a superb stop to maintain control of the tie.

Juventus finally broke through before half-time when Khéphren Thuram won a penalty, calmly converted by captain Manuel Locatelli. However, momentum shifted three minutes after the restart as Lloyd Kelly was sent off, reducing the hosts to 10 men.

Despite the setback, Gatti struck with 20 minutes left, and Weston McKennie later headed home to level the tie on aggregate and force extra time.