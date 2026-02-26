Age verification required
UCL: Why I refused to celebrate after scoring against Juve — Victor Osimhen explains
Victor Osimhen's extra-time goal proved decisive as Galatasaray edged past Juventus in a thrilling UEFA Champions League play-off round tie on Wednesday night, advancing 7-5 on aggregate despite a 3-2 defeat in the second leg at Allianz Stadium.
The Nigerian striker slotted home a composed finish in the 105th minute to restore Gala's lead after they squandered a three-goal advantage from the first leg, with Juventus down to 10 men following Lloyd Kelly's red card.
However, Osimhen refused to celebrate after scoring, instead walking back with a stone-faced reaction.
Osimhen explains reason for muted celebration against Juventus
In a post-match interview with CBS Sports Golazo, the 27-year-old explained his restraint, citing respect for Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti and dissatisfaction with his team's display.
"Why didn’t I celebrate? There was no need to celebrate," Osimhen said.
"I think it's important to respect a man I love and had an important part in my career, I'm obviously talking about Luciano Spalletti.
We also played badly, even with the extra man, there was no need to.
"I am not a player who hides my emotions. Juventus fans applauded their team because they played better. However, I am certainly happy that we advanced to the next round."
Spalletti, who guided Napoli to the 2022-23 Serie A title with Osimhen as the league's top scorer, took over at Juventus after the sacking of Igor Tudor and has overseen an upturn in results for the Bianconeri.
Meanwhile, Osimhen and Galatasaray will eagerly await the outcome of Friday's draws for the round of 16, set to take place on February 27, 2026, in Nyon, where they could face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.