Advertisement

UCL: Why I refused to celebrate after scoring against Juve — Victor Osimhen explains

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:41 - 26 February 2026
Victor Osimhen has opened up on his refusal to celebrate after scoring the all-important winning goal for Galatasaray in their 7-5 aggregate UCL win over Juventus.
Advertisement

Victor Osimhen's extra-time goal proved decisive as Galatasaray edged past Juventus in a thrilling UEFA Champions League play-off round tie on Wednesday night, advancing 7-5 on aggregate despite a 3-2 defeat in the second leg at Allianz Stadium.

Advertisement

The Nigerian striker slotted home a composed finish in the 105th minute to restore Gala's lead after they squandered a three-goal advantage from the first leg, with Juventus down to 10 men following Lloyd Kelly's red card.

However, Osimhen refused to celebrate after scoring, instead walking back with a stone-faced reaction.

Osimhen explains reason for muted celebration against Juventus

Advertisement

In a post-match interview with CBS Sports Golazo, the 27-year-old explained his restraint, citing respect for Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti and dissatisfaction with his team's display.

Victor Osimhen scores a decisive goal for Gala.
Victor Osimhen scores a decisive goal for Gala.

"Why didn’t I celebrate? There was no need to celebrate," Osimhen said.

"I think it's important to respect a man I love and had an important part in my career, I'm obviously talking about Luciano Spalletti.

We also played badly, even with the extra man, there was no need to.

Advertisement

"I am not a player who hides my emotions. Juventus fans applauded their team because they played better. However, I am certainly happy that we advanced to the next round."

Spalletti, who guided Napoli to the 2022-23 Serie A title with Osimhen as the league's top scorer, took over at Juventus after the sacking of Igor Tudor and has overseen an upturn in results for the Bianconeri.

Meanwhile, Osimhen and Galatasaray will eagerly await the outcome of Friday's draws for the round of 16, set to take place on February 27, 2026, in Nyon, where they could face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
Super Eagles
26.02.2026
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
Football
26.02.2026
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star
Super Eagles
26.02.2026
‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star
Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles striker wins UCL man of the match against Juventus
Football
26.02.2026
Osimhen loses out to Lookman’s teammate as UEFA announce prestigious award
UD Almeria: Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club
Football
26.02.2026
BIG MOVE as Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club
"I never threatened them" — Eric Chelle finally reveals truth behind Marseille rumours
Football
26.02.2026
"I never threatened them" — Eric Chelle finally reveals truth behind Marseille rumours